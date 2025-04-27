Two teen bowlers, both students who attend schools in Parkes, have each won the boys and girls junior state pairs.

Bowls NSW held their 2024-25 State Junior Championships this April at Club Sapphire Merimbula.

Annie Teague, who's from Forbes and plays in Parkes, won the State Junior Girls Pairs Championships with Sophie Payne who were both representing Merrylands.

On top of this, Annie was also awarded a Commonwealth Games Grant.

The talented bowler is one of 36 recipients of the 2025 Commonwealth Games NSW Athlete Grant Program where each recipient will receive a $1000 grant to support their sporting journey.

Annie was awarded this grant alongside fellow young bowler Tim Thorning.

Bowls NSW said this is incredible recognition of their hard work and dedication.

Fellow Parkes bowler Cooper Fliedner from Manildra won the State Junior Boys Pairs Championship with West Dubbo bowler Cooper Dart.

The Junior Championships were held from 14 to 17 April where all NSW junior bowlers were able to complete.

Congratulations to Annie and Cooper on their amazing efforts at the NSW Junior Championships.