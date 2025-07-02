RAILWAY BOWLS

By PAUL LEWIN

Wednesday, 25 June we had 6 players for social bowls, due to the freezing cold weather and some drops of rain.

Winners were Gene Rapp, Danielle Thompson and Andrew Trotman winning 14+7.

Runners-up were Aaron Thorne, Myra Townsend and Cody Hando. Marble 12 came out and the margin was 7. The jackpot this week is $94.

Saturday, 28 June we had 26 players for social bowls.

Winners were Tony Bright and Andrew Trotman winning 16+16.

Runners-up were Myra Townsend and Dave Littlewood winning 15+4. Third place went to Nev Kirwan and Alan Affleck winning 14+12.

Club Championships

We had the Final of the Club Fours on Saturday afternoon where Aaron Thorne, Dave Johnson, Phil Barnard and Paul Lewin played Cody Hando, Mick Dunn, John Corcoran and Blake Strudwick.

It’s 1 all after 2 ends. Team Lewin lead 6-1 after 5 ends and 7-2 after 7 ends.

Team Strudwick gets it back to 7 all after 10 ends and then they take the lead 9-7 after 11 ends.

Team Lewin lead 11-9 after 13 ends and 12-10 after 15 ends.

Team Strudwick takes the lead 13-12 after 18 ends.

Team Lewin takes the lead 14-13 after 19 ends. Team Strudwick pick up a single after a timely measure with callipers by the great Mick Furney and it’s 14 all going into the last end.

Team Lewin hold shot and Team Strudwick kill the end, Team Lewin again hold shot to win the game and become the 2024/25 Club Fours Champions.

The last game of the season is the Club Triples Final, which is scheduled for Friday, 4 July at 1pm.

Junior Thorne, Ray Griffith and Paul Lewin v Mick Hackett, Mick Furney and Tony Bright.

Mid West Region

The Mid West Region Triples played on 5 and 6 July at various locations and the draws are available on Bowlslink.

The Mid West Region Fours nominations are up on the board now too so please get your teams sorted and placed on the sheet. We are hosting a section of the Open Men’s Fours.

Bowls NSW

We have nominations open for the following Bowls NSW events.

State Mixed Pairs (can be from different clubs), State Over 40’s Pairs (must be from same club), State Rookie Singles and State Rookie Pairs (can be from different clubs).

BPL Cup

Qualifying rounds will be run on Friday nights at 6pm.

The next round will be held on Friday, 11 July at 6pm. BPL the fast paced and exciting way to bowl.

Nominations through Bowlslink.

School Students

We have the pleasure of having the Parkes Christian School students coming for bowls on Wednesday afternoons from 1.40pm.

If you have a spare hour or a desire to help these rising stars please let Lewi know.

This runs for 11 weeks and you do not need to commit to every week, just when you can!

This week we have social bowls on Saturday, 5 July at 1pm.

As always names in half an hour before start times, everyone is welcome and quality new loan bowls are available at the club.

For those interested in having a roll of bowls, please note the following. social bowls means anyone and everyone is welcome to come have a game. If it’s your first time this is where you start.

Just come to the club on the desired day at least 45 minutes prior to the advertised start times and see one of our dedicated volunteers and we will assist with getting you sorted and some bowls and point you in the right direction.

social bowls is competitive without being too serious. Players general use this time as practice. We have some experienced bowlers that are always happy to play with and help new learning bowlers.

We have our Thursday Evening Barefoot Twilight Bowls running through daylight savings, that is a great way to start and learn the game. Please feel free to call in to the club at anytime to have a chat.

Quickshine Punters Club

The Punters Club has been rolling along well and the results are put on the board as they happen. Money can be placed in the tin on the bar at any point along the way. Giddy up.

Trivia

Trivia is on every second Thursday evening from 6pm. Not at our club this week. Single or team entries. Lots of prizes. See the flyer on the board for full details. Game Show Style Interactive Trivia.

In the Club on Friday, 4 July we have Happy Hour 5-7pm, Meat Tray Raffles, Badge Draw ($1000), Joker Draw ($3850) and the Bistro serving up their amazing meals from 6pm.

See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!