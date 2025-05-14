PARKES RAILWAY BOWLS

By PAUL LEWIN

Wednesday, 7 May we had 26 players for social bowls.

Winners were Peter Creith, Rob Clegg and Junior Thorne winning 19+16.

Runners-up were Kevin Hynds, Alan Affleck and Mick Dunn winning 16+15.

Third Place went to Mick Furney and Cody Hando winning 15+11.

Marble 15 came out and the Margins were 9, 11, 12, 15 and 16.

So, the jackpot has finally gone off, congratulations to Bob Freeman, Trish Allen, Graham Turner, Kevin Hynds, Mick Dunn and Alan Affleck on receiving $160 each. The Jackpot this week starts at $70.

Saturday, 10 May we had 20 players for social bowls.

Winners were Shirley Lamb and Andrew Trotman winning 16+12.

Runners-up were Jan Griffith and Craig Cusack winning 16+10.

Third Place went to Dave Littlewood and Gene Rapp winning 14+2.

Club Championships

In the Club Triples we had Alan Cameron, Mike Phillips and Geoff Leonard play Peter Creith, Lea Tanks and Peter Job.

Team Leonard led 3-1 after 2 ends. It’s 4 all after 4 ends. Team Joby lead 16-4 after 10 ends and 17-5 after 12 ends.

Team Joby lead 21-8 after 15 ends and go on to win the game 33-10.

Some Club Championships are falling behind, can we make a conscious effort to get these played please, to avoid forfeits.

BPL Cup

Qualifying rounds will be run on Friday nights starting next Friday, 23 May at 6pm.

Keep an eye out for this exciting event. BPL the fast paced and exciting way to bowl. Nominations through Bowlslink.

School students

We have the pleasure of having the Parkes Christian School students coming for bowls on Wednesday afternoons from 1:40pm. If you have a spare hour or a desire to help these rising stars please let Lewi know.

This runs for 11 weeks and you do not need to commit to every week, just when you can!

This week we have social bowls on Saturday, 17 May at 1pm.

As always names in half an hour before start times, everyone is welcome and quality new loan bowls are available at the club.

See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!