PARKES BOWLS

By COL MILLER

Over the weekend the Mid-West Bowls Men’s State Fours 25/26 were played at the Parkes Services Railway Club.

In Round 1 Gary McPhee, Steve Turner, Nathan Reynolds and Dave Reilly defeated the Nyngan Homer team 21 to 12.

In the Quarter Finals the Reilly team went down to a Services Railway Chew team 22 to 18.

Our second team of Guy Ellery, Michael Simpson, Mark Dwyer and Mark Fitzalan had a bye in the first round and in the Quarter Final they played the Services Railway Ramsay team and won 25 to 16.

In the Semi Final the Fitzalan team played the Chew Services Railway side but went down 25 to 22.

The Final game was between the Chew team and Bright team both from the Services Railway Club and the Chew won 26 to 9 and they now move onto Dubbo.

Well done to all the players on the weekend in the tough weather conditions.

Social bowls on Thursday we had 30 bowlers.

Rink 15 Ian Simpson, Bob Freeman and John Wright had a win over Geoff Smith, Noel Johnstone and Steve Ryan 20 to 16.

Rink 16 Lil Thompson, Mick Valentine and Peter McPhee came home to strong for Ann Smith, Ethan Lacey and Brian Townsend 23 to 13.

Rink 17 Ash Kirwan and Col Miller had a one shot win over John Ward and Aaron Thorn 19 to 18.

Rink 18 Paul Lewin and M Hacket won 17 to 14 over Geoff Freeman and Col Mudie.

Rink 19 John Carr and Geoff Leonard were too strong for Maureen Miller and Gary McPhee 29 to 16.

Rink 20 Jim Blake, John Corcoran and Jake Brown won 22 to 16 over Col Hayward, Paul Kirwan and Steve Turner.

Social Bowls were played on Saturday in miserable conditions we had 14 bowlers turn up.

Rink 3 Col Hayward, Bob Freeman and John Ward had a big win over Therese Glasheen, John Carr and Marty Tighe 29 to 16.

Rink 4 Wayne Barnes and John Wright had a narrow win over Rod Ford and Col Mudie 15 to 13.

Rink 5 Jim Blake and Jo Simpson won 14 to 12 over Joane Barnes and Ian Simpson.

The lucky rink this Thursday is $190 and the members badge draw on Friday night is $2000 so come on down to the club.