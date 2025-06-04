RAILWAY BOWLS

By PAUL LEWIN

Wednesday, 28 May we had 20 players for social bowls.

Winners were Dale Scott and Andrew Trotman winning 16+26.

Runners-up were Peter Cowling and Junior Thorne winning 16+2.

Marble 5 came out and the margins were 2, 5, 8 and 26.

The jackpot went off again and Robbie Hill, Shirley Lamb, Alan Curteis, Rhonda Bromley, Dave Littlewood and John Chew all got $20 each. The jackpot this week is $22.

Saturday, 31 May we had 30 players for social bowls.

Winners were Terry Hetherington, Mick Dunn and Dave Johnson winning 16+13.

Runners-up were Rob Clegg, Alan Cameron and Danielle Thompson winning 15+4.

Third Place went to Ray Jones, Waz Watson and Paul Townsend winning 14+3.

Club Championships

In the Club Triples Quarter Final Jan Griffith, Dave Littlewood and John Chew played Andrew Trotman, Cody Hando and Chris Harrison.

Team Chew led 3-1 after 4 ends. Team Harrison led 8-3 after 8 ends. It’s 8 all after 11 ends and 13 all after 16 ends. Team Chew lead 17-13 after 17 ends and 19-14 after 19 ends. Team Harrison lead 20-19 after 22 ends. Team Chew take the lead back 22-20 after 23 ends and hold on to win the game 23-21 and now play Michael Hackett, Mick Furney and Tony Bright in the Semi Final.

In the Club Triples Semi Final we had George Greenhalgh, Alan Curteis and John Corcoran play Junior Thorne, Ray Griffith and Paul Lewin.

Team Lewin led 5 nil after 3 ends and 8-1 after 5 ends. Team Lewin led 15-4 after 9 ends and 18-7 after 13 ends. Team Lewin led 21-11 after 17 ends, 25-12 after 22 ends and went on to win the game 25-15.

In the Club Fours Semi Final Junior Thorne, Dave Johnson, Phil Barnard and Paul Lewin played Dennis Daley, Lea Tanks, Ray Griffith and Tony Bright.

Team Lewin led 3-1 after 2 ends and 10-2 after 5 ends. Team Lewin led 13-5 after 8 ends and 27-6 after 15 ends. Team Lewin went on to win the game 27-14.

Champion of Club Champion

Current Club Champion Blake Strudwick represented the club in the Champion of Club Champions after winning his Sectional game.

He progressed to the Round of 32 where he was unfortunately defeated but not without a good fight back.

The members are proud of your bowling efforts. Well done, Blake.

Blake also represented the Club and Region after being selected in the Inter-Region Team to play against the other Regions, alongside some quality bowlers from the Parkes Town Club.

Although defeated all selected players should hold their heads high and be proud of their efforts.

Mid West Region

The Mid West Region Triples nominations sheets are on the board for all disciplines. Please get your teams sorted and placed on the sheet.

Bowls NSW

We have nominations open for the following Bowls NSW events.

State Mixed Pairs (can be from different clubs)

State Over 40’s Pairs (must be from same club)

State Rookie Singles

State Rookie Pairs (can be from different clubs)

BPL Cup

Qualifying rounds will be run on Friday nights at 6pm.

Keep an eye out for the next round of this exciting event! BPL the fast paced and exciting way to bowl. Nominations through Bowlslink.

School students

We have the pleasure of having the Parkes Christian School students coming for bowls on Wednesday afternoons from 1.40pm.

If you have a spare hour or a desire to help these rising stars please let Lewi know.

This runs for 11 weeks and you do not need to commit to every week, just when you can!

This week we have social bowls on Saturday, 7 June at 1pm.

Social bowls will run on Monday, 9 June at 1pm pending numbers. As always names in half an hour before start times, everyone is welcome and quality new loan bowls are available at the club.

For those interested in having a roll of bowls, please note the following. Social bowls means anyone and everyone is welcome to come have a game. If it’s your first time this is where you start.

Just come to the club on the desired day at least 45 minutes prior to the advertised start times and see one of our dedicated volunteers and we will assist with getting you sorted and some bowls and point you in the right direction.

Social Bowls is competitive without being too serious. Players general use this time as practice. We have some experienced bowlers that are always happy to play with and help new learning bowlers.

We have our Thursday Evening Barefoot Twilight Bowls running through daylight savings, that is a great way to start and learn the game. Please feel free to call in to the club at anytime to have a chat.

Quickshine Punters Club

The Punters Club has been rolling along well and the results are put on the board as they happen. Money can be placed in the tin on the bar at any point along the way. Giddy up.

Trivia

Trivia is on every second Thursday evening from 6pm. Not at our club this week. Single or team entries. Lots of prizes. See the flyer on the board for full details. Game Show Style Interactive Trivia.

In the club on Friday, 6 June we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($1100), joker draw ($3650) and the bistro serving up their amazing meals from 6pm.

See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!