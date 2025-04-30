RAILWAY BOWLS

By PAUL LEWIN

Welcome back to bowls news after a safe and healthy Easter holiday.

Social bowls

On Wednesday, 16 April we had 34 players for social bowls.

Winners were Andrew Trotman, Dave Ford and Craig Cusack winning 20+26. Runners-up were Col Boehm, Alan Affleck and Dave Littlewood winning 16+10.

Third Place went to Mick Dunn, Rhonda Bromley and Mick Furney winning 14+12.

Marble 8 came out and the margins were 2, 5, 7, 10, 12 and 26. The jackpot went to a mind blowing $958.

On Saturday, 19 April we had 22 players for social bowls.

Winners were Graham Thomson and Mick Dunn winning 14+1. Runners-up were Ray Griffith and Terry Hetherington winning 13+1.

On Wednesday, 23 April we had 36 players for social bowls.

Winners were Ray Griffith, Junior Thorne and Geoff Leonard winning 19+19. Runners-up were Peter Hocking, Phil Hocking and Rhonda Bromley winning 18+12.

Third Place went to Joey Van Opynen, Steve Clegg and John Taylor winning 18+8.

Marble 9 came out and the margins were 7, 7, 8, 12, 17 and 19. The jackpot this week is a monster $994.

On Friday, 25 April we had Anzac Day Social Bowls. Winners were Juicy Daley and Lorraine Baker winning 16+25. Runners-up were Junior Thorne and Dave Johnson winning 14+14.

Club Championships

In the Major Singles semi final Tony Bright played Blake Strudwick.

Brighty led 3 nil after 2 ends and 9-2 after 8 ends. Blake gets it to 12 all after 13 ends. Blake leads 15-12 after 16 ends and 20-13 after 20 ends. Blake goes on to win 25-14.

In the Major Singles final Blake Strudwick played Joey Van Opynen. Blake led 7 nil after 5 ends and 12-4 after 7 ends. Blake led 16-8 after 13 ends and 19-10 after 16 ends. Blake led 21-11 after 19 ends and went on to win 25-14 to be your 2025 Club Champion.

In the Minor Pairs we had Helen Clark and Peter Job play Joey Van Opynen and Blake Strudwick.

Joey and Blake led 8 nil after 4 ends and 11-3 after 9 ends. Joey and Blake led 15-5 after 13 ends and 20-7 after 17 ends and went on to win 24-9.

In the Minor Pairs Chris Harrison and Robbie Hill played Steve Clegg and Mick Dunn. Chris and Robbie led 2 nil after 2 and 6-2 after 4 ends. Chris and Robbie led 12-5 after 8 ends and 14-8 after 11 ends. Chris and Robbie led 21-11 after 15 ends and 23-14 after 19. Chris and Robbie went on to win 26-17.

Some Club Championships are falling behind if we can make a conscious effort to get these played please to avoid forfeits.

This week we have social bowls on Saturday, 3 May at 1pm.

As always names in half an hour before start times, everyone is welcome and quality new loan bowls are available at the club.

For those interested in having a roll of bowls, please note the following.

Social bowls means anyone and everyone is welcome to come have a game. If it’s your first time this is where you start.

Just come to the club on the desired day at least 45 minutes prior to the advertised start times and see one of our dedicated volunteers and we will assist with getting you sorted and some bowls and point you in the right direction.

Social bowls is competitive without being too serious. Players generally use this time as practice.

We have some experienced bowlers that are always happy to play with and help new learning bowlers.

We have our Thursday Evening Barefoot Twilight Bowls running through daylight savings, that is a great way to start and learn the game. Please feel free to call in to the club at anytime to have a chat.

Quickshine Punters Club

The Punters Club has been rolling along well and the results are put on the board as they happen. Money can be placed in the tin on the bar at any point along the way.

In the Club on Friday, 2 May we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($1150), Joker Draw ($3450) and the Bistro serving up their amazing meals from 6pm.

See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!