PARKES BOWLS

By COL MILLER

This week we had one game of Minor Singles with Mick Simpson taking on Tony Riordan.

The game was 6 all on the 6th end. Tony managed a 4 on the 11th end to take the lead.

Mick took a while but managed to bring the score to 18 all, then kept going to take the game 25 to 18.

Thanks to marker Gary McPhee.

Social bowls on Thursday we had 26 players.

Rink 1 Ian Simpson, Bob Freeman and Col Miller had a good win 28 to 12 over Geoff Smith, Mark Glasheen and Steve Ryan.

Rink 2 Ron Hornery and Martin Tighe came home winning 24 to 14 over Jim Blake and Darryl McKella.

Rink 3 Dave Parker and Gary McPhee had a victory over Col Hayward and Warren Bevan 22 to 15.

Rink 4 Noel Johnstone and John Corcoran had a solid win over Graham Davis and Col Mudie 21 to 12.

The closest game this afternoon was on Rink 5 where John Carr and Mike Valentine won 19 to 17 over Col Woods and John Ward.

Rink 6 Al Affleck and Cherie Frame 18 had the win over George Bradley and Geoff Freeman 11.

Social bowls on Saturday there were 28 bowlers.

Rink 1 Terese Glasheen and Steve Turner just got in front of Wes Westcott and Steve Ryan 22 to 20.

Rink 2 Mal Porter and Geoff Freeman had a good win over John Carr and Mick Tonkin 23 to 13.

Rink 4 Ron Hornery and Bruce Orr had a win over Geoff Smith and John Ward 19 to14.

Rink 5 Col Woods, Graham Dixon and Darryl McKellar stormed home against David Law, Bob Freeman and Col Mudie 32 to 12.

Rink 6 there was a battle between Ethan and Rob Lacey against Mike Valentine and Jo Simpson with Mike and Jo coming out in front 27 to 25.

Noel Johnstone and Mark Glasheen had a one shot win over Col Hayward and Martin Tighe 20 to 19.

The lucky rink this Thursday is $150 and the badge draw was won last Friday night so back to $900 this Friday.

On Sunday we have the Mixed Pairs playing with both greens full.

Come on down to the club this weekend.