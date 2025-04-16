PARKES BOWLS

By COL MILLER

On Saturday and Sunday the Grade 7 Pennants Team travelled to Orange to play in the playoffs.

The first game was against Eugowra and our team went down 61 to 41 on the big board and lost the game 10 to nil.

The afternoon the team had a bye.

On Sunday they played Dubbo City and won the big board 69 to 49 and won the game 9 to 1.

Very well done by all the players and a great effort to get that far.

During the week we had two Minor Singles games played and one Men's Major Single game played.

In the Major Singles game Mick Went took on Nathan Reynolds in a game where the money was on Mick but Nathan had very different ideas.

Nathan lost the first end but after that he lead all the way to be first to 25 in the 21st end.

Mick did start a fight back towards the end of the game but left his run too late.

In the Minor Singles Mick Simpson and Mark Glasheen went head to head.

It was a great game to watch with Mark leading 12 to 8 in the 13th end and he continued winning ends to lead 20 to 14 in 21st end.

Mick not to be out done started to put his game together and won six of the next seven ends to run out winner 25 to 21.

The other Minor Singles game Naomi Hancock played against Greg Townsend.

Naomi being new to competition bowls struggled against the more experienced Greg.

With Greg running out winner 25 to 8. Well done Naomi you will be much more experienced next time.

Social bowls on Thursday we had 18 bowlers.

On Rink 15 Col Hayward and Guy Ellery had a win 24 to 17 over Col Woods and Col Miller.

Rink 16 Ray Jones and Gary McPhee went down 16 to 23 against Mike Valentine and Steve Turner.

Rink 17 a triples game Bruce Orr, Geoff Smith and Steve Ryan and a solid win over Ian Simpson, John Ward and Col Mudie 25 to 15.

Rink 19 Al Affleck and Brian Townsend had a big win 28 to 12 over Graham Davis and Warren Bevan.

Social bowls on Saturday we had 20 bowlers on the greens with many bowlers down at Orange City Bowling Club watching and supporting our Grade 7 Pennants team play.

On Rink 3 Guy Ellery and Warrick Parker had a 22 all draw with Steve Turner and Mick Simpson.

Rink 4 Noel Johnstone and Wilbur Harris had a big win over Jo Simpson and Col Hayward 34 to 18.

Rink 5 Martin Tighe, John Carr and Dave Reilly had a solid win over Daryll McKellar, Ray Jones and Brett Frame 29 to 19.

Rink 6 George Bradley, Col Woods, Jake Brown lost against Ash Kirwan, Bob Freeman and Gary McPhee.