Parkes Bowling Club Women’s Bowls

By LEA ORR

Reminder to self: You’re too old to drive long distances on consecutive days in the rain!

Lennox Head is almost in the next state, but what a treat to be there supporting our triples girls – Liz, Cherie and Brenda – as they played their hearts out in the State Championships.

No trophy this time but champs just to attain that level.

Back on our home tarmac, the volunteers of Ground Control were on the job even earlier than the council workers. Go the hi-vis!

Quarter finals of the Club Triples are in progress:

* Nat Hancock/Brenda Davies/Liz Byrne cruised to a win over Irene Allen/Naomi Hancock/Tasha Allen at the weekend.

* Today, we witnessed a Bathurst 1000 Classic as Betsy Johnstone/Marja Iffland/Cherie Frame took the chequered flag just a wheel-length away from Kim Evans/Maureen Miller/Jan McPhee, 22 – 21. The kind of race where you wish there could be two winners as they started the play-off end.

* In the next lane, Kay Craft/Merilyn Rodgers/Lorraine Baker moved straight into top gear, rolling along the highway, leaving Ann Tracy/Janice MacMahon/Carol Reed battling with the potholes that impeded their progress. They conceded at the final hairpin bend.

* Final match in the triples this Friday: Team Simpson vs Team Orr.

On the social back roads, the action was like a Sunday drive.

Joan/Sue W/Lea accelerated away but hit some mid-game traffic, allowing Valmai/Irene A/Rhona to draw level.

Team Orr changed gear and pulled away to enjoy a comfortable win 17 – 11.

Irene T/Lynn/Robyn’s engine misfired over in lane 5, all they could see were the taillights of Chris C/Annie/Brenda as they found traction.

They weathered a few more twists and turns, before a service stop halted progress, 25 – 13, after this marathon.

Semi-finals begin next week.

Merilyn fastened her seatbelt, gloves on, visor down, fuel topped up, but still she could not draw lucky 7.

The jackpot rises to $160. Anyone who plays could win this.

100 club fuel dollars won by Lynn, Irene T, Carol, Merilyn and Kim.

Next Tuesday we move into Easter territory – the Easter Trading Table will be worth the trip to the club.

Gifts to the value of $15 please, easter-themed. Non-players please come and say hello.

To play bowls next Tuesday, 15 April, call the club 6862 1446 between 9am–9.30am, arrive by 9.45am, play at 10am.

All interested ladies welcome.