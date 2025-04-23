By COL MILLER

Social bowls on Thursday 26 bowlers had a great afternoon.

On rink 1 Ron Hornery and Col Mudie had a small win over Graham Davis and John Corcoran 21 to 18.

Rink 2 John Ward and Brian Townsend 23 held John Carr and Mark Dwyer to 14.

Rink 3 Graham Dixon and Gary McPhee managed to get up 18 to 15 over Martin Tighe and Warren Bevan.

Rink 4 a triples game Noel Johnstone, Ray Jones and Al Affleck 20, George Bradley, Col Hayward and Warrick Parker 18.

Max Tomkins and Steve Turner came home against Col Woods and Mike Valentine 21 to 14.

Pauline Curry and Geoff Smith had a one shot win over Ash Kirwan and Ian Simpson 15 to 14.

Saturday social bowls we had 20 bowlers take to the green.

Rink 1 Ray Jones and John Ward gained a one shot win 17 to 16 over Bob Freeman and Col Mudie.

Rink 2 George Bradley and Col Hayward came out in front 19 to 12 over John Carr and Rod Ford.

Rink 3 Mike Valentine and Guy Ellery had an easy win over Nat Hancock and Tony Riordan 23 to 11.

Rink 4 Ron Hornery and Geoff Freeman had a narrow win 18 to 16 over Mal Porter and Steve Turner.

Darryl McKellar and Mark Dwyer raced home late in the game 24 to 16 over Gary McPhee and Brian Townsend.

On Easter Monday we had 30 bowlers who decided to relax and have a game of bowls.

Rink 1 George Bradley, Rob Lacey and John Corcoran had a win over Noel Johnston, Bob Freeman and Jake Brown 22 to 16.

Rink 2 Terese Glasheen, Nat Hancock and Rhona Went had a solid win over Ann Smith, Ash Kirwan and Jo Simpson 30 to18.

Rink 3 David Law, Rob Hill and Mick Dunn had an easy win 28 to 11 over Kerry Bowrey, Brad Parker and Liz Byrne.

Rink 4 Mark Glasheen and Warwick Parker came home in front 22 to 12 over Mick Simpson and Matt Parker.

Rink 5 Steve Turner and Gary McPhee won 18 to 13 over Mike Valentine and Nathan Reynolds.

Rink 6 Col Mudie and Geoff Smith won a tight game 18 to 17 over Bruce Orr and John Ward.

The lucky rink has been won so this Thursday it is back to $100.