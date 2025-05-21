PARKES BOWLS

By COL MILLER

We had one game of minor singles this week between Mike Valentine and Nat Hancock.

This turned out to be a one-sided game with Mike having one of those days where he could do no wrong with his bowls taking out Nat’s bowls continually. Mike had an easy win.

Social bowls on Thursday we had 24 bowlers.

Rink 1 Bob Freeman and Geoff Freeman had a close win over Dave Parker and Warren Bevan 23 to20.

Rink 2 Al Affleck and Gary McPhee had an easy win 29 to 19 over Colin Woods and Colin Mudie.

Rink 4 Graham Davis and Steve Ryan took on John Carr and Tony Riordan with the Ryan team coming out on top 23 to16.

Rink 5 Graham Dixon and John Corcoran won 17 to 11 over Mal Porter and Bruce Orr.

Rink 6 Ron Hornery and Darryl McKellar had an easy win over George Bradley and Martin Tighe 27 to 18.

Rink 7 Col Hayward and Ian Simpson came home too strong 23 to 9 over Noel Johnstone and John Ward.

Twenty bowlers turned up to have a roll at social bowls on Saturday.

Rink 1 Jo Simpson and Tony Riordan had a win 22 to 13 over Bob Freeman and Gary McPhee.

Rink 2 Nathan Reynolds and Mark Dwyer won over Guy Ellery and Baldy Frame 21 to 13.

Rink 3 Col Woods and John Ward had a close win over Ron Hornery and Martin Tighe 19 to 17.

Rink 4 Graham Dixon and Steve Turner came home to strong for George Bradley and Mike Valentine 21 to 16.

Rink 5 Therese Glasheen and Col Mudie won 19 to 17 over John Carr and Mick Simpson.

On Sunday our club held a Mix Pairs Day with both greens full, 56 bowlers.

A great day was had by all and the winners on the day were David Reilly and Liz Byrnes.

A big thank you to our Major Sponsor the Parkes Services Club and PFD Food Services who sponsored the very enjoyable lunch.

As you read this, we have four of our bowlers in Sydney in the NSW Inter-Region Championships.

Mark Dwyer, Mark Fitzalan and Brett Frame are playing Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the Senior Section at the Cabra-Vale Diggers Bowling Club and Michael Went is playing in the Open Section at the Cabramatta Bowling Club on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The Thursday lucky rink draw is $180 and the Friday night badge draw is $1000 so come on down to the club.