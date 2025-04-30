Women’s bowls

By LEA ORR

Light bulb moment. I’ve worked out why the Yanks call autumn “fall”!

Dedication-plus from our fall guys at Ground Control last Saturday. Brett out spreading fertiliser during a heavy downpour. We tip our hats.

A slightly cooler autumn morning had 18 players out on the green – and “green” it is after the beautiful rain.

On rink 20, Sue, Chris C and Marja were raking in the acorns as well as Merilyn, Ann T and visitor, “Colleen” M, until the handle fell off on the 12th end, resulting in easy work for Col’s team to gather a stack of 20, twice the amount of their rivals.

Gwenda’s red wheelbarrow was put to good use on rink 19, as she, Carol and Brenda amassed a pile of 22 leaves for their bonfire, while Kay, Janice and Robyn saw their 8 blow away in a gust of wind.

On rink 18, Valmai, Lorraine and Jan were feeling pleased with their successful harvest of 20 apples, as their rivals, Irene T, Lynn and Maureen, were a bit browned off to only pluck fruit on five of the 20 ends.

They’d eaten their small handful of 7 before they finished.

The jackpot has risen to $180 after rink 18 failed to draw lucky 7.

Happy chipmunks, Sue, Irene, Maureen, Valmai, Kay and “Colleen” all stashed some cash in the 100’s club.

Nominations for Club Fours close next Tuesday, along with 3-bowl Pairs teams.

The highly anticipated final of the Club Championship Triples will be played next Sunday, 4 May, at 2pm, as Team Byrne takes on Team Simpson. Good luck to you all.

A new month, new table girls: Lorraine and Annie take the reins during May.

To play social bowls next Tuesday, 6 May, call the club, 6862 1446, between 9–9.30, arrive by 9.45 and play at 10am. Visitors always welcome.