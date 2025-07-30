Wednesday, 23 July we had 30 players for social bowls.

Winners were Paul Lewin and Graham Thomson winning 16+8.

Runners-up were Andrew Trotman and Luke Ramsay winning 16+3.

Third place went to Terry Hetherington and Alan Curteis winning 15+8.

Marble 7 came out and the margins were 1, 2, 3, 3, 8, 8 and 12.

The jackpot this week is $212.

Saturday, 26 July we had 12 players for social bowls. Bowls weren’t complete due to the rain.

Club Championships

Sheets will go up on the board next week for nominations for the 2025/26 Club Championships.

Mid West Region

The Mid West Region Triples finals draws are out for the 23 and 24 August at West Dubbo. We have 3 teams representing our club.

A section of the Mid West Region Fours was played at our club over the weekend with three of the four finalists coming from our club.

Congratulations to all bowlers who represented our club with some amazing bowls played over the two days.

Team Chew, Geoff Leonard, Mick Furney, Craig Cusack and John Chew came out on top in the final over Team Bright, Andrew Trotman, Jim Daley, Blake Strudwick and Tony Bright to progress to the Region Final at the end of August.

We wish them the best of luck.

The Mid West Region Pairs nominations are up on the board now too so please get your teams sorted and placed on the sheets.

We are also hosting a section of the Open Men’s Pairs.

The Town are hosting a section of the Open and Senior Lady’s Pairs along with Manildra.

Bowls NSW

We have nominations open for the following Bowls NSW events:

State Mixed Pairs (can be from different clubs).

The State Over 40s is on 2 and 3 August (this weekend) and we are hosting the qualifying rounds for this too so please come down and watch some quality bowlers fight it out.

We have several teams representing our club.

The draw is available on Bowlslink.

BPL Cup

Qualifying rounds will be run on Sundays.

The next round will be held in August.

BPL the fast paced and exciting way to bowl! Nominations will be available soon through Bowlslink.

This week we have social bowls on Saturday, 2 August at 1pm.

As always names in half an hour before start times, everyone is welcome and quality new loan bowls are available at the club.

For those interested in having a roll of bowls, please note the following.

Social bowls means anyone and everyone is welcome to come have a game.

If it’s your first time this is where you start. Just come to the club on the desired day at least 45 minutes prior to the advertised start times and see one of our dedicated volunteers.

We will assist with getting you sorted and some bowls and point you in the right direction.

Social bowls is competitive without being too serious. Players generally use this time as practice.

We have some experienced bowlers that are always happy to play with and help new learning bowlers.

We have our Thursday Evening Barefoot Twilight Bowls running through daylight savings, that is a great way to start and learn the game.

Please feel free to call in to the club at anytime to have a chat.

Quickshine Punters Club

The Punters Club has been rolling along well and the results are put on the board as they happen.

Money can be placed in the tin on the bar at any point along the way.

In the club on Friday, 1 August we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($1500), joker draw ($1100) and the bistro serving up their amazing meals from 6pm.

See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!