Parkes Bowls

By COL MILLER

The Major Singles Final has finally been played.

The game was between Mark Fitzalan and Nathan Reynolds.

It started off even with Nathan holding a 2 shot lead in the 8th end and a 1 shot lead in the 11th end.

The game changed dramatically from this point with Mark winning end after end to take the game 25 to 10.

Thanks to marker Dave Reilly.

There were no social bowls on Thursday due to that magic stuff falling from the sky.

Parkes Bowling and Sports Club celebrated the success of Baldy Frame, Michael Went, Mark Dwyer and Mark Fitzalan who qualified for the Inter-Region Championships in Cabramatta and Cabra-Vale Diggers Club.

The senior men's titles were held on 20–22 May and the men's championships were the 24–26 May.

Blake Strudwick from the Railway Bowling Cub also competed in the tournament on the weekend.

Social bowls on Saturday saw 28 bowlers take to the green.

Rink 1 George Bradley, Geoff Smith and Guy Ellery had a win 22 to 16 over Bob Freeman, Graham Dixon and Jake Brown.

Rink 3 Col Hayward and Mark Glasheen won over Col Woods and John Wright 24 to 17.

Rink 4 Bruce Orr, Arthur Corbett and Jo Simpson had the bragging rights over Graham Davis, Gary McPhee and Mike Valentine 28 to 8.

Rink 5 Dave Law and Martin Tighe scraped home against Ian Simpson and John Ward 23 to 21.

Rink 6 there was an 18 all draw between Ash Kirwan and Warren Bevan and John Carr and Col Mudie.

Rink 7 Therese Glasheen and Mick Simpson had a solid win over Ron Hornery and Tony Riordan 25 to 16.

The 2025-26 Bowls NSW Championships, Men’s State Triples, Men’s Senior Triples and Open Reserve Triples are now open with entries closing 15 June.

Information sheets are on the notice board.

Our 24/25 Men’s Major Triples is now open and will be played over 1 weekend being 21 and 22 June so get your entry in now.

The lucky rink is at $180 this Thursday and the badge draw Friday night is $1000 so come on down to the club.