RAILWAY BOWLS

By PAUL LEWIN

Wednesday, 11 June we had 16 players for social bowls. Winners were Ray Griffith and Terry Hetherington winning 19+28.

Runners-up were Jan Griffith and Andrew Trotman winning 17+19.

Marble 12 came out and the margins were 7, 14, 19 and 28. The jackpot this week is $62.

Saturday, 14 June we had 23 players for social bowls.

Winners were Alan Affleck, Gene Rapp and Geoff Leonard winning 18+18.

Runners Up were John Corcoran, Clive Stibbard and Craig Cusack winning 17+21.

Club Championships

In the Minor Pairs Final we had Joey Van Opynen and Blake Strudwick play Chris Harrison and Robbie Hill. Chris and Robbie lead 3 nil after 1 ends.

Joey and Blake lead 5-3 after 3 ends and 10-4 after 6 ends. Joey and Blake lead 13-9 after 9 ends.

Chris and Robbie lead 14-13 after 12 ends. It’s 15 all after 14 ends.

Joey and Blake lead 19-15 after 17 ends and go on to win the game 23-16 and become the Minor Pairs Champions.

In the Club Triples Semi Final we saw Jan Griffith, Dave Littlewood and John chew play Michael Hackett, Mick Furney and Tony Bright.

Team Chew shot out to an 11 nil lead after 5 ends.

Team Bright pick up 10 shots and it’s 11-10 after 10 ends.

Team Bright take the lead 15-12 after 14 ends.

It’s 15 all after 16 ends. Team Bright lead 17-15 after 18 ends and 26-16 after 23 ends.

Team Bright win the game 26-17 and proceed to the Final.

In the Club Fours we had Cody Hando, Mick Dunn, John Corcoran and Blake Strudwick play Alan Cameron, Stevie Torrens, Benny McNaughton and Juicy Daley.

Team Strudwick leads 10 nil after 5 ends and 13-2 after 8 ends. Team Strudwick lead 18-5 after 10 ends and 19-6 after 12 ends.

Team Strudwick leads 21-12 after 15 ends and 24-14 after 17 ends. Team Daley fight hard but Team Strudwick goes on to win the game 24-20 and progress to the Final.

Mid West Region

The Mid West Region Triples nominations sheets are on the board for all disciplines.

These nominations close on Sunday, 15 June.

The Mid West Region Fours nominations are up on the board now too so please get your teams sorted and placed on the sheet.

Bowls NSW

We have nominations open for the following Bowls NSW events.

State Mixed Pairs (can be from different clubs), State Over 40’s Pairs (must be from same club), State Rookie Singles and State Rookie Pairs (can be from different clubs).

BPL Cup

Qualifying rounds will be run on Friday nights at 6pm.

The next round will be held on Friday, 27 June at 6pm.

BPL the fast paced and exciting way to bowl! Nominations through Bowlslink.

Carty/Price Shield

The annual Carty/Price Shield will be contested this weekend between Manildra and us at Manildra.

Please let Lewi know if you are interested in playing.

School Students

We have the pleasure of having the Parkes Christian School students coming for bowls on Wednesday afternoons from 1:40pm.

If you have a spare hour or a desire to help these rising stars please let Lewi know.

This runs for 11 weeks and you do not need to commit to every week, just when you can!

This week we have social bowls on Saturday, 21 June at 1pm.

As always names in half an hour before start times, everyone is welcome and quality new loan bowls are available at the club.

See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!