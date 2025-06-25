RAILWAY BOWLS

By PAUL LEWIN

Wednesday, 18 June we had 26 players for social bowls. Winners were Alan Curteis, Rob Clegg and John Corcoran winning 18+17.

Runners-up were Terry Hetherington, Peter Cowling and Clive Stibbard winning 17+19.

Marble 24 came out and the margins were 2, 4, 6, 17 and 19. The jackpot this week is $88.

Saturday, 21 June we had 24 players for social bowls. Winners were Kane Wyburn and Andrew Trotman winning 17+22.

Runners-up were Steve Clegg and John Chew winning 15+27.

Club Championships

Only 2 games remain for the season. Club Triples Final on Saturday, 12 July at 1pm. Junior Thorne, Ray Griffith and Paul Lewin v Mick Hackett, Mick Furney and Tony Bright.

Club Fours Final on Saturday, 28 June at 1pm. Junior Thorne, Dave Johnson, Phil Barnard and Paul Lewin v Cody Hando, Mick Dunn, John Corcoran and Blake Strudwick.

Mid West Region

The Mid West Region Triples draws are available on Bowlslink.

The Mid West Region Fours nominations are up on the board now too so please get your teams sorted and placed on the sheet. We are hosting a section of the Open Men’s Fours.

Bowls NSW

We have nominations open for the following Bowls NSW events. State Mixed Pairs (can be from different clubs), State Over 40’s Pairs (must be from same club), State Rookie Singles and State Rookie Pairs (can be from different clubs).

BPL Cup

Qualifying rounds will be run on Friday nights at 6pm. The next round will be held on Friday, 11 July at 6pm. BPL the fast paced and exciting way to bowl! Nominations through Bowlslink.

Carty/Price Shield

28 players contested the Carty/Price Shield against Manildra over 7 rinks on Sunday, 22 June. Over the 7 Rinks we won 2, Drew 1 and lost 4. Losing overall by 29 shots.

Waz 18 - Piz 27

Pat 13 - Sean 13

Brighty 24 - Lamont 14

Lewi 25 - Flippy 13

Blake 11 - Allcorn 28

Robbie 12 - Ned 27

Cody 11 - Hooper 21

School Students

We have the pleasure of having the Parkes Christian School students coming for bowls on Wednesday afternoons from 1:40pm. If you have a spare hour or a desire to help these rising stars please let Lewi know. This runs for 11 weeks and you do not need to commit to every week, just when you can!

This week we have social bowls on Saturday, 28 June at 1pm. As always names in half an hour before start times, everyone is welcome and quality new loan bowls are available at the club.

See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!