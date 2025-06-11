RAILWAY BOWLS

By PAUL LEWIN

Wednesday, 4 June we had 24 players for social bowls. Winners were Kevi Hynds, Gene Rapp and John Corcoran winning 21+32.

Runners-up were Bob Freeman, Bruce Jones and Andrew Trotman winning 21+15.

Marble 7 came out and the margins were 10, 12, 15 and 32. The jackpot this week is $46.

Saturday, 7 June we had 26 players for social bowls. Winners were Pat Cooney, Dave Littlewood and Craig Cusack winning 19+20.

Runners-up were Kane Wyburn, Mick Dunn and Peter Creith winning 18+15.

Third Place went to Alan Curteis and Gene Rapp winning 16+1.

Club Championships

No Club Championships were played this week. We have the Semi Final of the Club Fours on Thursday, 12 June at 10am.

Mid West Region

The Mid West Region Triples nominations sheets are on the board for all disciplines. These nominations close on Sunday, 15 June.

The Mid West Region Fours nominations are up on the board now too so please get your teams sorted and placed on the sheet.

Bowls NSW

We have nominations open for the following Bowls NSW events.

State Mixed Pairs (can be from different clubs). State Over 40’s Pairs (must be from same club). State Rookie Singles. State Rookie Pairs (can be from different clubs).

BPL Cup

Qualifying rounds will be run on Friday nights at 6pm. Keep an eye out for the next round of this exciting event! BPL the fast paced and exciting way to bowl! Nominations through Bowlslink.

School Students

We have the pleasure of having the Parkes Christian School students coming for bowls on Wednesday afternoons from 1.40pm.

If you have a spare hour or a desire to help these rising stars please let Lewi know.

This runs for 11 weeks and you do not need to commit to every week, just when you can!

This week we have social bowls on Saturday, 14 June at 1pm.

As always names in half an hour before start times, everyone is welcome and quality new loan bowls are available at the club.

In the Club on Friday, 13 June we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($1300), joker draw ($3750) and the bistro serving up their amazing meals from 6pm.

See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!