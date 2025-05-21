Parkes Christian School students took to the greens at the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club for its first lawn bowls competition.

Fourteen students played games of triples in March, with the team skipped by Annie Teague winning over Mila Ballantyne's team.

All teams displayed great skill and sportsmanship throughout the matches, making for an exciting day of competition.

"It was especially great to see the improvement of students who have never played before," the school reported.

This event serves as both a friendly contest and an important selection process.

Results from this competition helped teachers to determine the teams that will proceed to the Let’s Play Lawn Bowls Competition Regionals in Dubbo, with the hope of making it to the State Finals which will be set to take place in Sydney in Term 4.

"A massive thank you to the Parkes Bowling and Sports Club and Sam Teague for organising our school competition," the school said.

"And a huge congratulations to all participants for their efforts, and best of luck to those progressing to the next stage."

Since then nine students have been selected, who will make up three teams to represent the school at regionals, which takes place around the end of June.

The bowlers selected are Ethan Lacey, Luke Bilsborough, Saxon Guess, Rafa Thomson, Annie Teague, Mila and Charlotte Ballantyne, Laila McHattan and Briley Farrell.

The school had sent a couple of bowls teams to regionals last year, with one making it to state, but it's the first time the school has hosted its own competition.

It's never been able to because it didn't have the numbers of willing participants.

But that all changed in 2025.

"This year we had many students wanting to participate and held the school competition in order to determine who would make it to the next level," the school said.

The team that qualified for state last year - Mila Ballantyne, Annie Teague and Ethan Lacey - were runners-up out of 10 teams from all over NSW.

This trio is among those who have been selected again to head to regionals.