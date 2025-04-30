Parkes Bowling and Sports Club

By COL MILLER

This week we had three games of Minor Pairs.

One game was on Wednesday and was between Alec Bateson and Jake Brown, and D Parker and Rod Ford.

Alec and Jake started strongly and by the 9th end were leading 11 to 2.

They kept up the pressure winning the game 22 to 8.

The other two games were played in the afternoon on ANZAC Day.

Game 1 Greg Townsend and Jock Townsend took on Ian Simpson and Brian Hampton.

The Townsend pair took the early lead and by the 7th end leading 8 to 6, the next end they won by five shots.

They then got stuck on the devil’s number 13 allowing Ian and Brian to take the lead 18 to 13 in the 13th end.

The Townsend pair got their act together and won the next 7 ends to win the game 28 to 18.

The next game Ethan and Rob Lacey played Geoff Smith and Mark Glasheen.

By the 8th end the Lacey’s were just in front 9 to 8.

In the 13 end they went down 4 shots but still held the lead 19 to 13.

They then won 6 of the last 7 ends to run out winners 26 to 14.

Well done to all the players.

The next round is the semi-finals Jake Brown and Alec Bateson play Ethan and Rob Lacey.

The other game Greg and Jock Townsend play Mick Simpson and Warrick Parker. Date of play to be advised.

Social bowls on Thursday

Rink 1 Terese Glasheen, Bob Freeman and Col Mudie had a tough day against Al Affleck, Lorraine Baker and John Ward going down 29 to 12.

Rink 2 Max Tomkins and Gary McPhee had a win over Col Woods and Brian Townsend 21 to 12.

Rink 3 Noel Johnstone, Graham Dixon and Geoff Freeman won their game 23 to 10 over George Bradley, Ray Jones and John Corcoran.

Rink 4 Mike Valentine and Mark Dwyer had a easy win over Geoff Smith and Mark Glasheen 36 to 12.

Rink 5 Ron Hornery and Warren Bevan had a win 20 to 12 over Mal Porter and Ian Simpson.

Rink 6 Ash Kirwan and Col Miller had a hard fought win over Graham Davis and Col Hayward 18 to 15.

A special thank you to all our volunteers and a special mention to our green keepers Mark Dwyer and Brett (Baldy) Frame who spend many hours keeping our greens in tip top condition

The lucky rink is $120 on Thursday and the Friday night badge draw is $1000 so come on down to the club to enjoy a game of bowls and a social evening on Friday night.