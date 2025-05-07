PARKES BOWLS

By COL MILLER

During the week we had two games of minor singles the first game Mike Valentine played Brian Hampton.

Mike started off strong and was in the lead 9 to 3 in the 8th end.

Brian fought back and was only down 1 shot 11 to 12 in the 15th end.

Mike then won the next four ends to lead 22 to 11 but Brian fought back but left his run too late with Mike winning 25 to 19. Thanks to John Corcoran for marking.

The second game Alec Bateson and Jake Brown two mates went head to head.

It was a great game to watch with both bowlers playing excellent shots and by the 10th end the score was 10 all.

Alec won the next 5 end to take the lead 15 to 11.

The number 15 must have been Alec’s nemesis as he was stuck on it for 7 ends letting Jake take the game 25 to 15. Thanks to Ethan Lacey for marking.

On the Thursday 14 bowlers played social bowls.

Rink 16 George Bradley, Dave Parker and Warrick Parker took on Ron Hornery, Bob Freeman and Brian Townsend.

The Parker group were too strong winning 20 to 10.

Rink 19 Graham Davis and Gary McPhee had a close game against Ray Jones and Mick Simpson winning 22 to 19. Rink 20 John Ward and Col Hayward had a big win over Al Affleck and Warren Bevan 31 to 11.

On Saturday we had 22 social bowlers.

Rink 16 Col Hayward, Bob Freeman and Col Miller had a narrow win 16 to 13 over Col Woods, John Carr and Rob Lacey.

During the game Rob’s back injury became too painful to continue so John Davies stepped in then John Carr had to leave and Jim Blake came on. Thank you to the fill in players.

Rink 17 Mal Porter and John Wright had a close game coming home 17 to 15 over Ray Jones and Col Mudie.

Rink 18 Ethan Lacey and Bruce Orr had a one shot win over George Bradley and Mike Valentine 19 to 18.

John Ward and Brian Townsend had an easy win over Ron Hornery and Gary McPhee 26 to 10.

Rink 20 Rhona Went and Guy Ellery came out winners over Terese Glasheen and Mark Dwyer 21 to 17.

Also on Saturday we had two teams head out to Tullamore for their Presidents Day and a great day was had by all.

The lucky rink this Thursday is $140 and the Members Badge Draw Friday night is $1,100 so come on down to the friendly club.