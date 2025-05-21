WOMEN'S BOWLS

By LEA ORR

No better week than National Volunteer Week to recognise all the work of our members who give so much time and effort in and around our club.

You know who you are, thank you!

Special kudos to the guys at Ground Control – we have the best bowling greens in the west, and all tended by volunteers.

A quick wrap up of Sunday’s ladies mini carnival: Very special thanks to our amazing sponsors – Parkes Services Club and PFD Food Services.

Without your support, the day would not have been such a success.

Winners of the day: Liz Byrne/Dave Reilly, with Col Miller/Marja Iffland 2nd, and Steve Turner/Elaine Miller 3rd.

Well done to every player and especially to Maureen Miller and her fantastic team of volunteers who organised the day and ensured the smooth running of a brilliant carnival day.

A lot of “give and take” was evident on rink 2 during social bowls today.

Gwenda/Lea/Lynn/Carol took, took, took the early points and then swapped it around, giving chunks of points to Lil/Irene/Lorraine until they came up with the win 17 – 14. A friendly, enjoyable game.

Winning ends were fairly sparse for Kay/Annie/Robyn, but they were grateful to be playing on such a beautiful day.

Rink 3 proved to be a winning arena for Team Byrne, Liz/Ann/Janice, as they coordinated well, and followed their skip’s suggestions. Score: 25 – 12.

A good balance of talent on rink 5 as new bowlers Lynnie Beath and Michelle McPhee took it in turns to roll jack in the ditch; seconds were tried and true veterans in-form Marja and Merilyn; while skips Rhona and Kim played their vital roles to the letter.

Team Evans took the win 17 – 11.

A spirited part of any social bowls day is the 100’s club: Gwenda, Robyn, Ann and Carol communicated their thanks with wide grins.

Rink 5 did not make an impact with lucky number 7 and the ladies jackpot rises to $210.

To play social bowls on Tuesday, 27 May call the club 6862 1446 between 9am–9.30am, arrive by 9.45am and play at 10am.

Visitors and interested newcomers are always welcome.