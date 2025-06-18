PARKES BOWLS

By COL MILLER

Social Bowls on Thursday in the cool conditions we had 18 hardy players.

Rink 17 Geoff Smith, Mike Valentine and Jake Brown had a solid win over Col Hayward, John Ward and Geoff Freeman 23 to 10.

Rink 18 Ash Kirwan and Bruce Orr had a monster of a win over Dave Parker and Warren Bevan 39 to 10.

On some days in bowls every thing goes your way and you have a good win.

Rink 19 Graham Davis and Gary McPhee won 22 to 17 over George Bradley and Colin Mudie.

Rink 20 John Carr and John Wright were too strong for Noel Johnstone and Col Miller 21 to 17.

The Lucky Rink went off to Rink 20.

Social Bowls on a sunny winters Saturday saw 32 bowlers turn up.

Rink 15 Noel Johnstone, Graham Dixon and Mark Dwyer came out in front of Arthur Corbett, Steve Turner and Gary McPhee 31 to 11.

Rink 16 Jo Simpson and Bruce Orr had a win over Jim Blake and Mick Simpson 24 to 20.

Rink 17 Rod Ford, Rob Lacey and Guy Ellery had a win over Geoff Smith, John Wright and Col Mudie 23 to 16.

Rink 18 Phil Moran and John Davies had a one shot win over Mike Valentine and Geoff Freeman 19 to 18.

Rink 19 George Bradley and Ian Simpson went down to Mal Porter and Rhona Went 15 to 26.

John Carr and Dave Reilly had a good match winning 23 to 18 over Bernie Mitchell and Liz Byrne.

Rink 21 in a tight game saw Ethan Lacey and Col Miler win 22 to 17 over Maureen Miller and Tony Riordan.

The Lucky Rink went off again to Rink 21 so its back to $100 next Thursday.

The Men’s Major Triples will be held this weekend games start at 10am Saturday and 10am Sunday.