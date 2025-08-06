RAILWAY BOWLS

By PETER LEWIN

No social bowls results this week unfortunately.

Club Championships

Nomination Sheets are on the board for the 2025/26 Club Championships.

These will close shortly so please get your teams sorted or talk to Lewi if you need some assistance.

Mid West Region

The Mid West Region Triples Finals draws are out for the 23rd and 24th August at West Dubbo. We have 3 teams representing our club.

The Mid West Region Fours Finals draws are out for the 30th and 31st August at West Dubbo. Geoff Leonard, Mick Furney, Craig Cusack and John Chew will represent our club. We wish them the best of luck.

The Mid West Region Pairs Nominations are up on the board now too so please get your teams sorted and placed on the sheets.

We are also hosting a section of the Open Men’s Pairs. The Town are hosting a section of the Open and Senior Lady’s Pairs along with Manildra.

Bowls NSW

We have nominations open for the State Mixed Pairs (can be from different clubs) Bowls NSW event.

The State Over 40’s Qualifying rounds were run and won over the last weekend, with Benny McNaughton and Juicy Daley coming out victors and heading to Yamba in December to attempt a State Title.

BPL Cup

Qualifying rounds will be run on Sundays. The next round will be held in August. BPL the fast paced and exciting way to bowl! Nominations will be available soon through Bowlslink.

Social bowls

This week we have social bowls on Saturday, 9 August at 1pm. As always names in half an hour before start times, everyone is welcome and quality new loan bowls are available at the club.

For those interested in having a roll of bowls, please note the following. Social bowls means anyone and everyone is welcome to come have a game. If it’s your first time this is where you start.

Just come to the club on the desired day at least 45 minutes prior to the advertised start times and see one of our dedicated volunteers and we will assist with getting you sorted and some bowls and point you in the right direction.

Social bowls is competitive without being too serious. Players general use this time as practice.

We have some experienced bowlers that are always happy to play with and help new learning bowlers.

We have our Thursday Evening Barefoot Twilight Bowls running through daylight savings, that is a great way to start and learn the game. Please feel free to call in to the club at anytime to have a chat.

Quickshine Punters Club

The Punters Club has been rolling along well and the results are put on the board as they happen. Money can be placed in the tin on the bar at any point along the way. Giddy up.

In the Club on Friday, 8 August we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($1600), joker draw ($1200) and the bistro serving up their amazing meals from 6pm.

See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!