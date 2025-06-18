WOMEN'S BOWLS

By LEA ORR

Wishing Betsy a bonza of a milestone birthday!

Tuesday’s bobby-dazzler of a Trading Table, gifts beginning with B, was just the beginning of the celebrations.

The day began with a parade of bulky botanists from Ground Control performing a blitz on any tree branches that were misbehaving. Well done, gentlemen. Take a bow.

The boss of the roller today, Mark, did the business and blessed us with the perfect green for play.

The blue-ribbon match was a Fours Championship Match on Rink 19 between seasoned bowlers Kim, Rhona, Jan, Jo (Team Jo) and almost-beginners Janice, Sue, Ann, Carol (Team Carol).

Team Carol made a good start, bagging points steadily, baffling the onlookers near and far.

With a strong lead of 9, the result looked predictable.

Team Jo put their brains and bowls into action and scored bundles of points over the final 5 ends, resulting in one of the most bizarre final bowl wins in recent club history.

They move on to the semi-final.

Congrats Jo and team, commiserations Team Carol. Well played everyone!

A basically similar game was evolving on Rink 17.

Chris C, Lynn R, Merilyn R boldly scored several big scoring ends to blast their way to an 18 – 4 lead half-way through the game. Their foes, Lil T, Annie S, Marja I braced themselves, blessed their bowls and scored every point from then on.

They fell short by just one point.

Betsy J, Kay C, Maureen M were burdened with an out-of-practice Lea for part of their game, barely scoring 4 points over 11 ends on Rink 18.

Evergreen Joan S, Michelle McP, Cherie F all played brilliantly and earned their bonus win.

The ladies jackpot rises to $230, not won by rink 19.

Broad smiles on Carol, Joan and Cherie as they bagged some 100’s club cash.

Bigger smile on lucky Cherie – winning the raffle bucket of goodies.

The B Trading Table was a blast as bags, boxes, buckets and bargains were shared around the room.

There are barrels of biscuits, bags of lollies, bottles of cheer and boxes of beauty creams being enjoyed around the town this week!

To play social bowls next Tuesday, 24 June, call the club, 6862 1446, between 9am–9.30am with play at 10am.

Newcomers always welcomed.