PARKES BOWLS

By COL MILLER

In a classic game the final of the Minor Singles was played between Jock Townsend and Jake Brown and what a epic game it was.

From the start the game was 6 all in the 7th end, 9 all in the 11th, 15 all in the 19th, 18 all in the 23 end and 24 all in the 30 end.

In what was to be the last end Jock was holding shot, Jake put down a firm bowl which displaced Jock’s bowl.

Jock having the last bowl attempted to draw to winning shot but was just inches short allowing Jake to win the game 25 to 24.

Congratulations to both players and thanks to marker Liz Byrne.

Social bowls on Thursday 20 players came out into the sun shine for a afternoon of bowls.

Rink 2 Geoff Smith, Bob Freeman and Gary McPhee had a 21 to 16 win over Noel Johnstone, George Bradley and John Davies.

Rink 3 John Ward and John Corcoran had a narrow win over Max Tomkins and Brian Townsend 23 to 21.

Rink 4 Col Hayward, Mike Valentine and Col Mudie won 23 to 17 over John Carr, Ian Simpson and Steve Ryan.

Rink 5 Graham Dixon and Warren Bevan had a narrow loss to Graham Davis and Steve Turner 15 to13.

Social bowls on Saturday we had 26 bowlers.

Rink 1 Gary McPhee and Guy Ellery came out in front of Tony Riordan and Mick Simpson 19 to 18.

Rink 3 George Bradley and Rob Lacey had a 3 shot win over Rod Ford and Steve Turner 18 to 15.

Rink 4 Mike Valentine and John Davies had a big win over Ethan Lacey and John Ward 27 to 14.

Rink 5 Col Mudie and Col Miller had a little win over Jo Simpson and Therese Glasheen 29 to 15.

Rink 6 Steve Ryan and John Wright had one of those days where they could do no wrong having a big win over Col Hayward and Peter McPhee 33 to 3.

Rink 7 Phil Moran, Bob Freeman and Geoff Freeman had a win over Jim Blake, John Carr and Graham Dixon 20 to 16.

East versus west

On a fine and sunny Sunday afternoon we had a East -v- West social competition with 54 bowlers playing and what a great afternoon.

In the wind up the East side managed to come out in front 140 to 136.

Well done to the organisers of this afternoon.

The clubs Men’s Major Fours entries are still open and will be played on the weekend of 19 and 20 July.

A number of bowlers are playing in the Regional Triples events this weekend so good luck to all those players.

The lucky rink this Thursday is $150 and the badge draw on Friday evening is $1600.

See you at the club.