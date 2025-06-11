PARKES BOWLS

By COL MILLER

Social bowls on Thursday afternoon was played in the cool but sunny afternoon.

We had 28 bowlers with Pollyanna a visitor and some bowlers from the Services Railway Club having an afternoon out.

Rink 1 John Carr and Mark Glasheen had an easy win over Bob Freeman and Geoff Smith 26 to 11.

Rink 2 Aaron Thorn and Geoff Leonard had a hard fought victory over Paul Lewin and Baldy Frame 23 to 17.

Rink 3 Ian Simpson and Col Miller went down to Bruce Orr and John Wright 11 to 20.

Rink 4 Pollyanna Lay and Tony Riordan had a big win over John Ward and Col Hayward 24 to 7.

Rink 5 Ron Hornery and John Corcoran won 23 to 19 over George Bradley and Robbie Hill.

Rink 6 Col Woods and Mick Dunn had an easy day winning 29 to 16 over Al Affleck and Gary McPhee.

Rink 7 Col Mudie and Andrew Trotman came home too strong against Mike Valentine and Darryl McKellar 23 to 14.

On Saturday afternoon we had 20 hardy bowlers.

The afternoon was a bit cool and with so many activities on around town this was a good effort.

Rink 16 Ron Hornery and Gary McPhee had a 2 shot win over John Carr and Steve Turner 21 to 19.

Rink 17 George Bradley and Jake Brown had a close win over Tony Riordan and Graham Davis 17 to 16.

Rink 18 Ash Kirwan and Mick Simpson won 16 to 14 over Therese Glasheen and Guy Ellery.

Rink 19 was a 15 all draw between Mark Glasheen and Jo Simpson and Col Hayward and John Wright.

Rink 20 Bruce Orr and Col Mudie has an easy victory over Mike Valentine and Warren Bevan 28 to 11.

The lucky rink draw for this Thursday is $220 and the Badge Draw for Friday night is $1300.

Come along Friday night and enjoy the meat trays, voucher raffle and the great food.