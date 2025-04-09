RAILWAY BOWLS

By PAUL LEWIN

Wednesday, 2 April we had 28 players for social bowls.

Winners were John Chew and Gene Rapp winning 20+24.

Runners-up were Mick Dunn and John Taylor winning 18+25.

Third place went to Mark Frances and Pig Phillips winning 16+11.

Marble 8 came out and the margins were 3, 7, 9, 11, 24 and 25.

The jackpot this week is a mind-blowing $890. See you Wednesday.

Saturday, 5 April we had 14 players for social bowls.

Winners were John Chew and Shirley Lamb winning 17+8.

Runners-up were George Greenhalgh and Steve Clegg winning 16+21.

Club championships

The 2025 Minor Singles Semi Finals and Final were played last week.

In the first Semi Graham Thomson played Helen Clark.

Helen led 3 nil after 2 ends and 5-2 after 5. Helen led 8-4 after 8 ends and 11-8 after 13 ends.

Grass took the lead 13-11 after 16 ends and 18-15 after 20 ends.

Grass led 20-17 after 23 ends. Helen takes the lead 22-21 after 26 ends and goes on to win the game 25-21.

In the second Semi Andrew Trotman played Frank Van Opynen.

It’s 1 all after 2 ends. Trotty leads 6-1 after 6 ends and 10-2 after 11 ends.

Trotty leads 20-4 after 19 ends and goes on to win the game 25-10.

In the Final of the Minor Singles we have Andrew Trotman playing Helen Clark. Trotty led 2-1 after 2 ends and 3-2 after 4.

Trotty kicks out to lead 8-3 after 8. Helen gets back to 8-7 down after 10 ends.

Trotty takes off and leads 22-7 after 15 ends and goes on to become your 2024/25 Minor Singles Champion winning the game 25-10.

Open Gender Pennant

Our 6.1’s headed to Grenfell Sunday, 6 April to play Cowra in round 1 of the Open Pennant Region Finals.

With the Big Board all tied up on the last end it came down to a measure of millimetres, we went down by 1 shot 52-51, 8-2.

We are off to Dubbo next weekend for the conclusion of the Region Finals.

NSW State Championships

Aaron Thorne, Ray Griffith, John Corcoran and Tony Bright are in Ballina playing in the NSW State Fours Championship. Unfortunately the boys suffer a loss in their first round but they were hoping to bounce back on Tuesday with 2 more games.

This week we have social bowls on Saturday, 12 April at 1pm.

As always names in half an hour before start times, everyone is welcome and quality new loan bowls are available at the club.

For those interested in having a roll of bowls, please note the following.

Social bowls means anyone and everyone is welcome to come have a game.

If it’s your first time this is where you start. Just come to the club on the desired day at least 45 minutes prior to the advertised start times and see one of our dedicated volunteers and we will assist with getting you sorted and some bowls and point you in the right direction.

Social bowls is competitive without being too serious.

Players general use this time as practice. We have some experienced bowlers that are always happy to play with and help new learning bowlers.

We have our Thursday Evening Barefoot Twilight Bowls running through daylight savings, that is a great way to start and learn the game.

Please feel free to call in to the club at anytime to have a chat.

Quickshine Punters Club

The Punters Club has been rolling along well and the results are put on the board as they happen.

Money can be placed in the tin on the bar at any point along the way.

In the club on Friday, 11 April we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($750), joker draw ($3300), the bistro serving up their amazing meals from 6pm and the mega Easter raffles with $1000 worth of seafood and Easter eggs.

See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!