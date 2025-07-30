WOMEN'S BOWLS

By LEA ORR

Winter continues, numbers are down, but the hardy few enjoyed outdoor and indoor bowls on this cold day.

Ground Control don’t get a choice – the greens must be done. Thanks always to you guys.

Kay Craft, Irene Allen, Annie Smith, Irene Truber and Rhona Went played the full 18 ends of scroungers on two rinks – the score unanimously a draw.

Liz Byrne and Merilyn Rodgers tried out the carpet bowls inside, ever improving with practice.

Lea’s birthday pav and cake were shared and appreciated. There were no draws due to low numbers.

At the weekend, several of our members played senior and open competitions at Canowindra.

The Senior Fours team of Cherie Frame, Brenda Davies, Maureen Miller and Liz Byrne defeated Grenfell in the final and are now off to Dubbo on 30 August for Regional Championships. Congrats, girls!

Nominations are open for Major Singles for one more week. Please get your name in soon.

Membership and locker fees ($10) are now due and may be paid over the bar.

August 12 – Trading Table with “Australiana” theme. Gifts to the value of $15 please.

To play social bowls on Tuesday, 5 August, call the club, 6862 1446, between 9–9.30am, arrive by 9.45am and play at 10am. Newcomers always welcome.