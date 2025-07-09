PARKES BOWLS

By COL MILLER

We had four teams enter the Mid West Regional Triples Championships.

The senior men's had two teams.

Darryl McKellar, Gary McPhee and Brett Frame travelled to Cowra.

The second team Guy Ellery, Mark Dwyer and Mark Fitzalan travelled to Dubbo.

The open reserves of Rod Ford, Nat Hancock and Tony Riordan travelled to Forbes.

The senior women's team Marja Iffland, Cherie Frame and Liz Byrne played at home.

The great news is that the four teams won their rounds and now advance to the playoffs on the 23 August at venues to be announced. Congratulations to all these bowlers, a great effort.

The weather was not very kind this week and social bowlers numbers were down but there were a few hardy souls.

There were 10 bowlers who played in the cold conditions on Thursday.

On Saturday in conditions not much better than Thursday, we had 12 bowlers.

On Rink 4 John Carr, Geoff Smith and John Ward had a big win over Bernie Mitchell, Ann Smith and Graham Dixon 27 to 12.

On Rink 5 Steve Turner, Bob Freeman and Col Mudie won 21 to 19 over George Bradley, Mike Valentine and Peter McPhee.

We all hope the weather is a little kinder to us bowlers this week but don’t forget the club is nice and warm.

The lucky rink is $150 this Thursday and the members badge draw is $1700 and the meat trays and vouchers raffle are on Friday evening.