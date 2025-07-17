Lawn bowls is gaining more and more attention from the younger generation and Year 11 Parkes High School student and Manildra boy Cooper Fliedner is part of the new wave of young lawn bowlers.

Cooper was introduced into the sport by his dad and pop, with all of his father's side of the family playing lawn bowls.

Cooper has been playing lawn bowls competitively for five years now and this year alone he has won the Junior NSW Boys Pairs Championship, CHS Championship and will be representing NSW in August at the Tri-Series in Sunbury Victoria.

This will be Cooper's second year competing at the Tri-Series after winning the overall competition with NSW last year. The annual event brings the best junior bowlers from NSW, Queensland and Victoria for a three day competition across singles, pairs, triples and fours formats.

Bowls NSW have highlighted the competition as a key opportunity for emerging talent to gain representative experience and showcase their skills on a national stage.

Cooper likes playing the sport as he likes the friendly competition and the variety of people he is able meet along the way in the sport.

"Competing at higher levels in lawn bowls can take you around Australia and all over the world." Cooper said.

So far the young bowler's proudest achievement in the sport was winning the Junior NSW Pairs Championship with West Dubbo bowler Cooper Dart in his second year of the competition.

After a tense semi-final, according to Bowls NSW, where Cooper and Cooper won by a single shot on the final end, the boys sealed a convincing victory in the final delivering a strong 22-8 win.

"We lost in the final last year so to win it this year was good. It was goo fun but tough competition."

Looking ahead Cooper aims to represent NSW for as long as he can and hopefully one day represent Australia.

"I recommend lawn bowls to everyone as it is good fun and it's good to play with your friends," Cooper added.