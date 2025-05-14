WOMEN'S BOWLS

By LEA ORR

All quiet on the western front Tuesday morning as 14 footsoldiers set out unto the fray.

Ground Control had their trenches ready, weapons were polished and lined up, the jacks were quivering on their lines in preparation for the forth-coming assault.

It took two solid hours of back ‘n forth salvos before the first chink in the armour became apparent.

Valmai/Brenda/Sue platoon had not fired a shot in answer to their opponents’ 23 halfway through their battle.

It was simply a matter of time before they waved the white flag, giving Irene A/Betsy/Rhona an easy victory.

Similarly, Michelle and Lorraine found their guns jammed, so Annie and Jan took advantage and established an unassailable lead.

They called a truce at 24–7.

Much closer, face to face combat in the 3rd trench. Carol and Lil and Ann T and Marja fought on the beaches and in the air, neither team would surrender.

A cheeky surprise attack of 4 shots on the penultimate end gave the win to team Reed. Such worthy adversaries.

The jackpot was not won by Rink 3 and rises to a worthwhile $200.

Lorraine, Sue, Ann T and Rhona reloaded when the 100’s club was drawn.

Sunday, 18 May, Mixed Pairs Carnival at our club.

Arrive 9.45am, for 10am start. Teams are already set.

To play social bowls next Tuesday, 20 May, call the club, 68621446, between 9-9.30am, arrive by 9.45am and play at 10am. All welcome.