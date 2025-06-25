PARKES BOWLS

By COL MILLER

What a great weekend to play bowls. On Saturday we started the Men’s Major Tripples.

The first game on Rink 2 Greg Townsend, Mark Dwyer and Mick Went played Alec Bateson, Joe Davies and Brett Frame.

This was a game of two of the heavy weight teams. The game was even being 7 all in the 7th end and 15 all in the 16th end and then 22 all in the 23rd end.

The Went team managed a 3 shot win in the last two ends to win the game 28 to 22.

Rink 3 Mick Simpson, Andrew Reynolds and Mark Fitzalan came up against Geoff Smith, Mark Glasheen and Gary McPhee.

The McPhee team were in the lead 11 to 5 in the 9th end. The Fitzalan team won the next six end to take the lead 14 to 11.

The Fitzalan team had a 5 shot win in the 20th end and 4 shot win in 22nd end to take the game 29 to 16.

Rink 4 Wilbur Harris, Guy Ellery and Steve Turner took on Robert Lacey, Martin Tighe and Ethan Lacey.

The Lacey team struggled from the start of this game and the Turner team came home too strong to win 30 to 13.

Saturday afternoon games Mick Simpson, Andrew Reynolds and Mark Fitzalan played Tony Riordan, Col Miller and Steve Ryan.

The game was 3 all in the 5th end, 13 all in the 13 end. The Ryan team was one shot up in the 17th end leading 16 to 15.

The Fitzalan team gained 4 shots in the 18 end to take the lead 19 to 16. The Ryan team playing some consistent bowls regained the lead 22 to 21 in the 23rd end but then went down a 4 in the next end to allow the Fitzalan team to win 25 to 23.

Rink 3 Greg Townsend, Mark Dwyer and Mick Went went up against Joc Townsend, Warrick Parker and Matt Parker.

The Went team were too strong and were not challenged taking the game 32 to 15. Rink 4 Wilbur Harris, Guy Ellery and Steve Turner drew Bruce Orr, Ian Simpson and John Wright.

This game was 6 all in the 7th end and 9 all in the 9th end but then the wheels fell of the Wright team loosing the next 8 ends straight and could not claw their way back into the game going down 35 to 18.

Rink 5 Mike Valentine, Brain Townsend and Jake Brown played Darryl McKellar, Mick Tomkin and Dave Reilly. Brown’s team took off like a rocket and lead 14 to 5 in the 12th end.

The Reilly started to find their length and were only down 16 to 20 in 21st end. They continued to bowl well but went down by one shot to the Brown’s team 21 to 20.

On Sunday morning the two semi finals were played with the first being between Greg Townsend, Mark Dwyer and Mick Went and Wilbur Harries, Guy Ellery and Steve Turner.

The game was a classic from start to finish. The Went team had a 5 shot lead in the 10 end. The Turner team started a fight back but could only gain 1 shot wins and by the 24th end the score was Went’s 17, Turner 16.

The last end was about nerves of steel with the Went team holding 2 shots to take the game 19 to 16.

The second semi final was between Mick Simpson, Andrew Reynolds and Mark Fitzalan and Mike Valentine, Brian Townsend and Jake Brown.

The Fitzalan team got away to a solid start leading 13 to 4 in the 8th end. The Brown gained 8 shots in the next 3 ends to be down on 12 to 15.

From this point the game really tightened up 17 all on the 17 end, then 18 all on the 19th end and 21 all on the 22 end.

In the final end Fitzalan 23 to 22 and the bowls luck stayed with them when the last bowl by the Brown team pushed a Fitzalan bowl into the count allowing the Fitzalan team to win 24 to 22.

The Final was a game between the Went team of Greg Townsend, Mark Dwyer and Mick Went and the Fitzalan team of Mick Simpson, Andrew Reynolds and Mark Fitzalan.

The Went team started strong but were behind 5 to 6 in the 4th end but they stuck to their game plan and by 13th end were up 18 to 10.

They kept this pressure on and came out on top winning 26 to 16, taking out the Men’s Major Triples crown.

Thanks to the green keepers Baldy and Mark, Liz Byrne umpiring and Tony for running the bowls over the weekend.

Social Bowls on Thursday we had 24 bowlers. Rink 16 John Carr and Geoff Smith won 30 to 13 over Phil Moran and Tony Riordan.

Rink 17 Warren Bevan and John Corcoran defeated Al Affleck and John Ward 24 to 16. Rink 18 Martin Tighe and Gary McPhee had a big win over Graham Davis and Ian Simpson 32 to 11.

Rink 19 Baldy Frame and Dave Parker had a one shot win over Mike Valentine and John Wright 15 to 14.

Rink 20 Max Tomkins and Mark Dwyer had an easy win over Joe Davies and Col Mudie 29 to 13. Rink 21 Bruce Orr and Graham Dixon had a 21 all draw with Noel Johnstone and Mark Glasheen.

Social Bowls on Saturday with all the bowls being played we still had 12 social bowlers. Rink 9 John Pineo and Col Mudie had a win over John Carr and Geoff Freeman 18 to 13.

Rink 10 Therese Glasheen and John Ward had a solid win over Ash Kirwan and Mark Glasheen 23 to 11. Rink 11 in a close game Wes Westcott had a one shot win over Jim Blake and Maureen Miller.

The East-v-West fun day will be played on Sunday, 29 June and is an open event. The Men’s Major Fours is on 19 and 20 July so get your team in.

The lucky rink for this Thursday is $110 and the Badge Draw for Friday Night is $1500 so come on down to the club.