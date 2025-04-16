RAILWAY BOWLS

By PAUL LEWIN

Wednesday, 9 April we had 34 players for social bowls.

Winners were Stevie Torrens and Nev Kirwan winning 17+24.

Runners-up were Col Boehm, Alan Affleck and Gene Rapp winning 17+12.

Third Place went to Mick Dunn and Steve Clegg winning 15+16.

Marble 4 came out and the margins were 5, 8, 12, 16, 17 and 24.

The jackpot this week is a mind blowing $924.

Saturday, 12 April we had 26 players for social bowls.

Winners were Dave Littlewood, Mick Dunn and Blake Strudwick winning 18+26.

Runners-up were Geoff Leonard and John Corcoran winning 15+9.

Third Place went to Shirley Lamb and Zac Weekes winning 15+3.

Club Championships

In the Minor Pairs we had Helen Clark and Peter Job play Ben McNaughton (sub) and Billy Dodd.

Helen and Joby led 2 nil after 2 and 10-1 after 7 ends. Helen and Joby led 16-2 after 12 ends and 23-3 after 17 ends.

Helen and Joby went on to win the game 31-5.

Some Club Championships are falling behind, if we can make a conscious effort to get these played please to avoid forfeits.

Open Gender Pennant

Our 6.1’s headed to Dubbo City over the weekend for a chance at making the state pennant final, however we came up a little short going down to eventual winners Milthorpe in a cracking game of bowls.

We thank them all for their dedication and efforts on yet another successful pennant series.

This week we have social bowls on Saturday, 19 April at 1pm. As always names in half an hour before start times, everyone is welcome and quality new loan bowls are available at the club.

In the club over Easter we will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. We would like to wish all our wonderful members and guests a very happy Easter.

See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!