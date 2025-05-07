Railway Bowls

By PAUL LEWIN

Wednesday, 30 April we had 27 players for social bowls.

Winners were Jan Griffith, Ray Griffith and Bruce Jones winning 18+24.

Runners-up were Junior Thorne, Alan Affleck and Dave Littlewood winning 18+18.

Third place went to Alan Curteis, Dawn Parker and John Corcoran winning 18+14.

Marble 19 came out and the margins were 9, 9, 14, 18 and 24.

The jackpot has been capped at a mind blowing $1000.

Saturday, 3 May we had 20 players for social bowls.

Winners were Lorraine Baker and John Chew winning 17+17.

Runners-up were John Corcoran and Junior Thorne winning 16+22.

Third Place went to Dave Johnson and Ray Griffith winning 14+5.

Club Championships

In the Club Triples we had Graham Cole, Graham Thomson and Dave Ford play Cody Hando, Andrew Trotman and Chris Harrison.

Team Ford led 5-2 after 2 ends and 8-6 after 6 ends.

Team Harrison takes the lead 15-8 after 8 ends and led 19-9 after 10 ends.

Team Harrison kept it going to win the game 42-15.

In the Club Fours Marty Fitzpatrick (sub), Stevie Torrens, Benny McNaughton and Juicy Daley played Gene Rapp (sub), Robbie Hill, Paul Kirwan and Joey Van Opynen.

Team Daley led 4 nil after the first end. It’s 6 all after 5 ends and 10 all after 10 ends.

Team Daley lead 19-10 after 14 ends and 20-11 after 16 ends.

Team Daley go on to win the game 25-15.

Some Club Championships are falling behind, can we make a conscious effort to get these played please, to avoid forfeits.

BPL Cup

Qualifying rounds will be run on Friday nights starting in the next couple of weeks. Keep an eye-out for this exciting event!

BPL is a fast-paced and exciting way to bowl.

School students

We have the pleasure of having the Parkes Christian School students coming for bowls on Wednesday afternoons from 1.40pm.

If you have a spare hour or a desire to help these rising stars please let Lewi know.

This runs for 11 weeks and you do not need to commit to every week, just when you can.

This week we have social bowls on Saturday, 10 May at 1pm.

As always names in half an hour before start times, everyone is welcome and quality new loan bowls are available at the club.

See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!