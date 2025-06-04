PARKES BOWLS

By COL MILLER

On Saturday we had two semi final games of Minor Singles.

The first game Mike Valentine took on Jock Townsend.

The game was very even at the start and was 6 all in the 8th end but from then on Jock scored 10 shots in the next 6 ends.

Mike started a fight back but Jock scored two 3s and came home too strong to win the game 25 to 15.

Thanks to Marker Tony Riordan who also performed Umpire duties.

The second game Mick Simpson and Jake Brown had an epic match with some fantastic bowls being played.

The game was 5 all in the 8th end and Jake lead by 1 shot in the 20th end.

By the 26th end Mick was down 1 shot. The excitement continued with the game 22 all in the 28th end and Jake managed to hold his nerve to win the game 25 to 23. Thanks to Marker Gary McPhee.

The final of the Minor Singles will now be between Jock Townsend and Jake Brown on a date to be advised and should be a cracker of a game.

On Saturday we had 26 social bowlers, what a great afternoon weather wise.

Rink 1 Jim Blake and Ron Hornery and Rod Ford had a narrow win over George Bradley, Bob Freeman and Col Hayward 15 to 13.

Rink 4 Graham Davis and Guy Ellery won over Noel Johnstone and Mark Dwyer 26 to 19.

Rink 5 Rhona Went, John Ward and John Wright had a big win over Therese Glasheen, John Carr and Col Mudie 26 to 16. Ethan Lacey and Wilbur Harris came out in front of Col Woods and Joe Simpson 22 to 13.

Rink 7 a bit of a grudge match with Rob Lacey, Steve Ryan and Col Miller holding a 2 shot win over Geoff Smith, Bruce Orr and Steve Turner 18 to 16.

We have no Thursday social bowls report as the cards have been miss-placed so just a reminder to all bowlers to place completed cards in the red publicity folder at the end of each day.

The lucky rink this Thursday is $200 and the Friday night badge draw is $1,200 so come along to the club for a game of bowls or Friday night for the raffle and a meal.