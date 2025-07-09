RAILWAY BOWLS

By PAUL LEWIN

Wednesday, 2 July we had 20 players for social bowls.

Winners were Myra Townsend and John Corcoran winning 20+30.

Runners-up were John Chew and Dave Reilly. Marble 3 came out and the margins were 5, 21, 30, 31 and 35. The jackpot this week is $114.

Saturday, 5 July we had 20 players for social bowls.

Winners were Dave Johnson and Zac Weekes winning 16+ 18.

Runners-up were Lorraine Baker and Kevi Hynds winning 15+8.

Third place went to Bill Dodd and Glenn Weekes winning 14+5.

Club Championships

We had the Final of the Club Triples on Friday afternoon where Aaron Thorne, Ray Griffith and Paul Lewin played Mick Hackett, Mick Furney and Tony Bright.

Team Lewi lead 3-1 after 3 ends.

Team Brighty lead 4-3 after 5 ends and it’s 5 all after 7 ends.

Team Lewi lead 15-5 after 10 ends and 17-10 after 13 ends. Team Lewi lead 19-12 after 16 ends and 20-14 after 18 ends.

Team Lewi lead 23-16 after 20 ends and 24-19 after 22 ends.

Team Brighty pick up a 3 and 2 singles to be 24 all after 25 ends and we are off to an extra end.

Team Brighty hold shot and game to become the 2024/25 Club Triples Champions.

Mid West Region

The Mid West Region Triples qualifying rounds were played over the weekend.

Pauline, Ashley and Tameaka had a very narrow loss in the Ladies Section at Condobolin.

In the Men’s Section, Trotty, Blake and Brighty qualified out from Grenfell and at Orange we had Barn, Joey and Benny Mac win their section and Robbie, Aaron and Lewi won their section defeating club companions Geoff, Fordy and Harro in the Semi-Final.

The Mid West Region Fours nominations are up on the board now too so please get your teams sorted and placed on the sheet.

We are hosting a section of the Open Men’s Fours. These nominations have been extended for one week.

The Mid West Region Pairs Nominations are up on the board now too so please get your teams sorted and placed on the sheets.

We are also hosting a section of the Open Men’s Pairs.

The Town are hosting a section of the Open and Senior Lady’s Pairs along with Manildra.

Bowls NSW

We have nominations open for the following Bowls NSW events.

State Mixed Pairs (can be from different clubs), State Rookie Singles and State Rookie Pairs (can be from different clubs).

The State Over 40’s is on 2 and 3 August. We are hosting the qualifying rounds for this too so please come down and watch some quality bowlers fight it out. We have several teams representing our club.

BPL Cup

Qualifying rounds will be run on Friday nights at 6pm. The next round will be held on Friday, 11 July at 6pm. BPL the fast paced and exciting way to bowl! Nominations through Bowlslink.

This week we have social bowls on Saturday, 12 July at 1pm. As always names in half an hour before start times, everyone is welcome and quality new loan bowls are available at the club.

See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!