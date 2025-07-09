WOMEN'S BOWLS

By MAUREEN MILLER

On a day that was blowing arctic air, 20 bowlers donned all the warm gear they had and headed out to play on a fast-skating rink.

Thanks, green keepers for all the hard work in this chilly weather.

Merilyn, Kay, Gwenda/Joan played Maureen, Irene A and Ann T, both teams played some good and many wayward bowls, but team Merilyn’s little duck got frozen, while team Miller skated ahead to comfortably take the game.

Kim, Anni and Chris skied well ahead in the start of their game against Betsy, Michelle and Lil, but team Betsy played some snappy bowls to almost catch team Kim but came up short at the finish line.

Jan/Marja, Lynn and Irene T got a glacial reception from Lorraine, Janice and Sue, who would not let the opposition warm up at all to take a good win.

With the sound of chattering teeth and hands chilled to the bone, it was decided to finish a bit earlier and head to the warmth of the club, where everyone was looking for hot drinks and toasties.

The Lucky rink was drawn, 19, but Ann T drew the little duck again (2) so the jackpot will be $250 next week.

Anni S, Maureen and Michelle went home a little richer from the 100 club.

Next Tuesday, 15 July we are going to celebrate our Joan Simpson turning 90, so please bring along a small plate of savoury food to share and the cake will be cut for sweets.

Tuesday, 22 July will be a 22 day so wear a tutu or the number 22 to celebrate Irene T’s 80th birthday.

The final of the Club fours will be played this Saturday at 1pm between Jo, Jan, Rhona & Kim against Liz, Lorraine, Merilyn and Kay, good luck to both teams.