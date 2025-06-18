Annabelle Teague is making waves in the lawn bowls world proving she is one to watch in the sport.

Competing at the Champion of Champions Singles competition at Club Merrylands, Annabelle made history by becoming the youngest bowler at 14 years to make the competition's grand final and by doing so was no easy feat.

The talented athlete qualified for the competition when she won the 2024/2025 Women's Major Singles at West Dubbo therefore representing Dubbo at the competition.

"I was proud to wear their club colours again and represent a club from the bush," she said.

Her first day of competition was sectional with three bowlers in her section.

Annie was able to secure her section with three wins.

This advanced Annabelle to the top 32 in the second day of competition playing one game in the morning which she won and advancing to the top 16 where she played another game in the afternoon which she again won going through to the quarter finals the next day.

"Quarter Finals was an exciting day as I versed Jackaroo Natasha Van Eldik who is also a brilliant bowler for NSW and Australia who has represented and won gold in the Commonwealth Games."

Annabelle said this was a hard game both physically and mentally but she was able to overcome this struggle and secure a 25 vs 22 win advancing her to the semi finals.

Up against national ranking bowler Sarah Boddington, Annabelle's semi final game was again physically and mentally tough as Sarah could draw within an inch of the jack.

"I was able to come away with another win 25 vs 17 advancing to the finals.

"I did not expect to make finals at all, with the talent and strong women bowlers in NSW, my goal was to make my section and maybe make top 32. To make finals was just the cherry on top and I was thrilled when I was told by Bowls NSW I was the youngest to ever make the Women's Singles final."

Annabelle recalls the grand final as an overwhelming experience and something she will not forget.

Playing against a fellow Merrylands bowler Natalie Lewis, Annabelle was unable to come home with the win with Natalie proving too good with a 14 vs 25 win over the young bowler.

"I was a little disappointed to come runners up, but then I realised, that I am the youngest to have made the final in history, and I am the second-best women’s singles player in NSW for 2024/2025. So, I think that’s a great accomplishment and nothing to sneeze at considering I am only 14.

"The support from back home that I received when I returned, especially from Caragabal members, West Dubbo members and Parkes Bowling and Sports Club was just brilliant and made me feel really special."

Annabelle will now join forces with Natalie in the Merrylands Club Women's Pairs.

"I can't wait to bowl with Natalie as she has so much experience, and I can't wait to learn more from her."

Annabelle says she will be trying her best to win the Merrylands Club Women's Singles so she can compete at the competition again but says there is some great bowlers at Merrylands and the competition will be tough.

The young bowler is not slowing down the momentum anytime soon with a busy few weeks ahead of her.

Annabelle will be travelling to Queensland to compete in the Australian Open under 18s this week before competing in the Golden Nugget at Tweed Heads on 26 and 27 June.

"The Golden Nugget is a very prestigious tournament not only in Australia but the world as there will be international juniors also competing."

Inbetween these two competitions Annabelle will be off to Canberra trialing for the under 25s Blues Women's Side for NSW.

"I have just found out that I have been selected to trial which was a surprise considering I am 14."

In August she will then be off to Sunbury Victoria competing with the Bowls NSW Junior Tri Series team playing against Victoria and Queensland with seven other girls and eight boys in the junior NSW team.

Through the Champion of Champions competition Annabelle kept telling herself, "It's just another game of bowls."

"I love the sport, I love playing bowls and when you love doing something that makes you happy, its amazing how far you can go," Annabelle added.