By Colin Hodges

As an experienced jockey, Julia Presits came to Australia from Sweden and rode successfully at tracks in NSW including Tomingley in the Central West.

Last Saturday she returned to Tomingley but this time as a trainer and won the 1500 metres Alkane Resources Tomingley Picnic Cup with Avoid Me.

Based at Muswellbrook, Julia Presits is the long time partner of Leandro Ribeiro formerly from Brazil and now the champion jockey on the Picnic circuit.

Sent to the early lead by Ribeiro, Avoid Me ($4.60) was a convincing winner of the Cup by nearly three lengths from Boys Cry (Tamsin Gough, $13) and Blackhill Kitty (Anaelle Gangotena, $4.60).

The late George Wright was not only a very popular personality but also well known in the Peak Hill, Tomingley and Parkes area as a successful racehorse trainer and harness racing trainer-driver and it was an emotional occasion when his colours were carried to victory by Ilikesooboogie in the opening event.

Owned by the family of George Wright and trained at Coonamble by Joe Hodgson, Ilikesooboogie (Ashley Boyd, $1.80 favourite) was in a line of three turning for home and finished best to win the 800 metres Peak Hill Post Office Maiden Plate by almost two lengths from Stromness (Leandro Ribeiro, $2) and Completely Package (Arthur Pollock, $5).

Without a win after more than 30 starts, Zillions has won 4 races in succession since coming to the Sharon Jeffries stable at Parkes.

Following wins at Gilgandra, Bedgerabong and Tottenham, Zillions (Ashley Boyd, $3.20) led throughout when beating Rebel Love (Leandro Ribeiro, $3 favourite) and Real Salty (Anaelle Gangotena, $7) in the 800 metres JDP Heavy Diesel Class 2 Trophy Handicap.

Owned and bred by Sue McMaster from Bathurst and trained at Forbes by Peter Kirby, Orcym Busby (Leandro Ribeiro, $4.40) tracked the leaders in the 1500 metres Dubbo City Toyota Class B Handicap then finished well to account for Vita Amorosa (Arthur Pollock, $3 equal favourite) and Yet Tobe A Cod.

The other winners were the Connie Greig trained Chookster (Paul Zerafa, $8) and Quiet Approach (Arthur Pollock, $2 favourite) trained by Nikki Pollock.

Tomingley is a progressive club with very good facilities and a big crowd attended the 2025 meeting.

Orange Cup on Friday with Grenfell Picnics and the Queen Of The West meeting at Dubbo on Saturday.