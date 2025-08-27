Like scenes out of a Christmas movie set in Europe or some winter wonderland, many residents were a little thrilled to see a bit of white dusting on their doorsteps, window sills and rooftops last week.

Grey skies on 19 August just before 4pm made way for a small hail storm that made a lot of noise, but thankfully had stones that weren't large enough to cause any damage.

The temperature dropped almost three degrees in two minutes after 4pm, from 11.3 degrees to 8.6 - one resident commenting on social media that it got down to 6.2 at one point.

The hail seemed scattered though as some areas reported only getting rain, while others received dumps big enough to make mini snowmen - or hailmen - and to flawlessly blanket open spaces such as a bowling green.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 9.6mm of rain falling over the afternoon and some of the hail was even still spotted in yards, streets and alleyways the next morning.

We reached out to our readers on Facebook to see if they captured any photos of the moment and scene afterwards, and they certainly didn't disappoint.

We love these photos so much we're going to be publishing them over a few editions of the Champion Post, so stay tuned.

Thank you to everyone who shared a photo on our Facebook page.