Hockeyroos star and proud Wiradjuri woman Mariah Williams is continuing to pave the way as a trailblazer in Australian sport, not just on the pitch, but off it.

The three-time Olympian from Parkes has been elevated to become one of nine mentors in the Australian Institute of Sport’s (AIS) Share a Yarn program, as reported by Hockey Australia.

She's earned the role three years after she joined the program as an ambassador.

The AIS Share a Yarn program is the only initiative in Australia that connects First Nations athletes from all high-performance sports.

Athletes are connected with well-known mentors who help them navigate life as a First Nations athlete, while also becoming advocates in sport.

Now in its sixth year, Mariah will share her knowledge, experience and wisdom with two new young ambassadors in rugby sevens and athletics, after the AIS appointed a record-breaking number of First Nations ambassadors to the program.

As Mariah steps up as a mentor in Australian sport, she's reflected and shared her yarn on her experience in the program with Hockey Australia.

Here's what she had to say:

"When I first came into the Hockeyroos, I probably wasn’t a big advocate in the Indigenous space.

"I didn’t really voice my feelings or thoughts much. But over time, throughout my career, I’ve come to realise just how important it is to speak up, to advocate for mob, our culture, and the history of Indigenous people in Australia.

"The mentors I’ve had over the past three years have played a huge role in that journey. They’ve become a big part of my story and my growth as an athlete, but also in helping me find my voice.

"I’ve learned so much from them, and over the 15 years I’ve been playing for Australia, I’ve slowly started to feel more confident. I’ve looked up to some of the great Indigenous athletes we have in this country and really appreciated the work they do in this space.

"It’s been a big journey to find that voice, but now it’s something I feel incredibly passionate about. It’s part of who I am, and it’s something I live and breathe every day. I’m really proud of that.

"Getting the ‘no’ in the referendum vote a couple of years ago was a big shock to me. I saw it as a huge step backward for Australia and a missed opportunity to move forward, to bridge the gap and reconcile the nation. I think it’s clear we still have a long way to go. There’s more that needs to happen to make our country more inclusive and equal.

"One of the most powerful moments in my career was when we developed and wore the First Nations uniform for the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras. It was the first time we’d had something like that for a national team, and it felt incredible to wear it - to represent a story through Indigenous art on a world stage.

"It was a really special moment, not just for Hockey Australia but for all the First Nations people who’ve represented our country in hockey. But it hasn’t been updated in a while.

"We don’t know exactly what the new Indigenous uniform will look like yet, but we’re working on it through a working group. It’s a really exciting time, and I hope it’s something that will inspire the next generation coming through.

"Finding my voice through sport has helped me grow outside of it too. Now, working at a First Nations organisation, I’ve been able to carry that passion into my everyday life.

"I’m really looking forward to sharing more yarns through the Share a Yarn program - with our ambassadors and with the Hockeyroos - as we keep building a culture that’s welcoming, strong and proud."