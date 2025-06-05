SQUASH

Henry Kross recently had a fantasic weekend at the ACT Open.

Henry won the Junior Open and also managed to make the Men's Open Final going down 3-2 to place second.

Henry's brother Artie also played some great squash with Parkes Services Squash Courts reporting that he showed fantastic sportsmanship with the young athlete placing sixth in his division.

LAWN BOWLS

Two of our very own lawn bowls sensations were recently announced in the NSW Bowls Squad.

Congratulations to Parkes High School's Cooper Fliedner and Parkes Christian School's Annabelle Teague.

The athletes were both announced in the 2025 NSW Junior Bowls Gold Squad.

NSW Selection

Congratulations to Sam Yelland who has been named in the NSW PSSA team for the second year in a row.

Sam's selection comes from his outstanding performance in Newcastle representing Western at the NSW PSSA Hockey Carnival.

Sam represented Western alongside George Yelland both from Parkes Public School.

Three Parkes East Public School students were also part of the team including George Hendry, Edison Hawken and Hughie Witherow.

The girls Western team also played at the same time with Parkes East Public School students, Pippa Westcott, Zali Lovett and Paige Schapers part of the team.

Following the girls U14 NSW Hockey Championships Daisy Rice and Gracey Allen have been selected in the U14 Hockey NSW Pathways and Performance Squad.

The girls will attend two trials before a team is picked to represent NSW at the U14 Australian Championships in Brisbane.

Mariah Williams

Parkes' very own Hockeyroo, Mariah Williams has been named in the squad for the final leg of the FIH Pro League Season Six.

Mariah will represent the Hockeyroos in Europe and the United Kingdom this June.

The Hockeyroos kick off their tour in Amsterdam against Olympic champions the Netherlands on 7 and 8 June.

They’ll then face India on 14 and 15, June and England 17 and 19, June in London before wrapping up the season in Berlin against Germany on 21, June.

All matches will be broadcast live and free on 7plus.

WOODBRIDGE CUP LEAGUE TAG

Trundle and Peak Hill league tag players were recently named in multiple Woodbridge Cup representative teams which played in Boorowa on 17 May.

Trundle player Jess Morgan and Peak Hill player Teniesha Wilson were selected for the U20s League Tag representative team which were up against the Murray Cup side.

The U20s Woodbridge league tag side were successful winning 26-20 against Murray Cup and winning the only game for Woodbridge Cup.

Jess Morgan was selected by the Murray Cup side as player of the game.

The senior league tag Woodbridge Cup side had Trundle's very own Brooke Morgan.

Unfortunately the girls were unsuccessful against George Tooke Shield losing the game 10-24.