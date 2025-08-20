A reference to Agent Orange at a community information night on Energy from Waste facilities has compelled a Vietnam War veteran and retired agronomist to speak up about his experiences.

Keith Woodlands, who spent 12 months in the Vietnam jungle in 1968-69, believes the two should not be compared in discussions for or against these facilities.

An Energy from Waste plant that will burn rubbish to produce electricity has been proposed for Parkes.

The Parkes Clean Future Alliance hosted a 'No Parkes Energy from Waste incinerator' night at the Parkes Leagues Club last month which featured seven guest speakers and attracted a gathering of almost 600 people.

Among them was chemical engineer Chris Hanson, who spoke about the impacts of the powerful chemical herbicide and defoliant US forces used during the Vietnam War.

It was used as part of its herbicidal warfare program to clear vegetation and make the enemy more visible.

"The situation at the meeting (on 26 July) is not relevant to the Agent Orange in Vietnam and is causing fear and alarm in the community," Mr Woodlands said.

"Once you generate fear it pretty much feeds itself."

Mr Woodlands was a gunner with the 102/105 Field Battery and was 22 when he was deployed to Vietnam.

Showing photos of his service at the Fire Support Base in Ca Mau Cape, he pointed to helicopters landing in dusty fields and fires that were burning leftover charge bags.

"We were breathing in the dust that would have had Agent Orange in it when the helicopters landed," he said.

"We used to burn the leftover charge bags with flames as high as 20 metres.

"We would have been exposed to these dioxins I suppose that would have been put out by these fires.

"I've had no health impacts, I'm not aware of any others in the battery having health impacts."

Mr Woodlands said there have been three generations after him in his family and there have been no health issues or abnormalities.

"It should not be compared because the situation in Vietnam is never to be repeated again," he said.

"The American Government's need was so great the company supplying it couldn't keep up with the demand.

"Agent Orange was sprayed at extremely high rates which is not how it would usually be done, and the use of military aircrafts is not a sophisticated system in doing it.

"The chemicals that were in Agent Orange are registered and still used today."

Mr Woodlands became a district agronomist for the Parkes Shire with the Department of Agriculture when he left the army, a role he fulfilled for 30 years.

He's in favour of the Parkes Energy Recovery project, saying the figures provided by the proponents are scientifically based and believes them to be "extremely reliable".

He's concerned others have been searching the internet for different figures to suit their point of view, and that their decisions are based on emotion and fear rather than scientific information.

"The whole method of food production is based on scientific facts," Mr Woodlands said.

"We use 40-50 herbicides and insecticides, and we fumigate the grain - all this is done in a scientific manner."

Mr Woodlands attended the community drop-in sessions in April organised by the proponents, Parkes Energy Recovery and he found them informative.

"I had some questions but I wasn't concerned," he said.

"The pollutants would be less than one semi trailer driving past," Mr Woodlands believed.

"There are 600 semis driving down the Newell Highway... and if we compare the dangers of passive smoking, that is legally allowed.

"Through their filters this will be done more safely."