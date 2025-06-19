Cheney Oval and the neighbouring hockey turfs have undergone some major transformations in the last few years, and now there's another exciting upgrade on the way.

The oval's lighting is getting a facelift thanks to a $210,580 NSW Government infrastructure grant.

It'll include five more light towers at the sportsground with eight LED lights on each.

It's going to be a game changer for junior rugby league in Parkes, so too for other sports that utilise the fields such as touch football, hockey and cricket.

Parkes Marist Junior League Club will be throwing in an additional $75,000 to help with the upgrade.

"It'll make a big difference and it's not just us who will benefit," new Parkes Marist president Jason O'Bryan said.

"It'll mean all our training can be done under lights in the one location with the added benefit of having two more fields.

"With temperatures rising during summer, the new lights will also enable safer evening training sessions when it’s cooler.”

It could also lead to mid-week competitions and has the potential of making Cheney the club's permanent home down the track.

With 300 players in 15 teams, junior rugby league training has to spread out over three sporting ovals - Cheney, Northparkes Oval and Pioneer Oval.

Continuous play tends to "chew-up" Pioneer Oval, which doesn't get a break when our senior footballers also take to the field for games.

"Pioneer looks like a cattle field by the end of the weekend," O'Bryan said.

"It'll be easier for parents, having it in one spot."

Some have to run between ovals when they have more than one child playing junior rugby league.

"It's great news, the kids are going to be the beneficiaries going forward," O'Bryan said.

"Our sport is growing, they'll now have the facilities and the development they need."

State Member for Orange Phil Donato was thrilled to announce the successful funding for the lighting upgrades at Cheney Oval.

Work on the lighting upgrade is expected to begin soon, with completion scheduled for mid-2026.

Almost $3 million in separate funding from the state government has gone into Cheney Oval's extensive rehabilitation from its salinity issues, and the redevelopment of the Turf 1 Hockey Field.

The NSW Government contributed $740,467 and Parkes Shire Council $371,204 - a total of towards $1.11 million - towards the final stage of critical rehabilitation works at Cheney Oval.

This project addressed significant salinity and drainage issues that made parts of the oval unusable, with a comprehensive subsoil drainage system and surface remediation now complete.

Cheney Park is home to the Parkes Pumas Touch Association and used to regularly host regional and state championships.

They haven't been able to hold their big touch footy carnival since the salinity problem arose.

The salt had taken hold and spread throughout, killing the big eucalyptus trees one by one, then the turf.

The hockey field redevelopment involved removing the old surface and installing a new playing field, ensuring Parkes Hockey’s 600 members have access to a modern and high-quality venue.

The $2.48 million funding - $2.23 million from the government and $250,000 from Parkes Hockey Inc - marked the first stage of a broader $3 million hockey facility upgrade.

Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott said the upgrades will benefit sporting clubs and support them in continuing to host regional, state and even national competitions.

"The upcoming lighting project will further strengthen Cheney Oval as a year-round multi-sport hub that will benefit local sports including touch football, cricket and hockey, as well as lead to increased use of the precinct," he said.

Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty said the project completions are good news for sports lovers and the broader community.

“Games bring people to stay, play and spend in Parkes and nearby towns, and the flow on effects of having top class facilities are good for everyone," she said.