Northparkes Oval parkrun celebrated their 200th run over the Easter weekend.

It was the perfect morning for a parkrun on Saturday, 19 April with the sun shining and cooler temperatures as 93 people completed the two lap course.

The 200th event saw visitors from Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane, Yarra Glen and Germany take part in the Northparkes parkrun.

These visitors made up part of the 22 Northparkes Oval parkrun first timers on the day.

The 200th event also saw a massive 14 personal records by Ryker, Lincoln, Sunil, Sass, Jamie, Chris, Lucy, Naomi, Brianne, Carolyn, Emily, Hannah, Kayla and Lesley.

Milestones were also reached by Lucy, Chloe and Lyn.

Lucy achieved a 50 run milestone.

Of these 50 she has completed two runs at Northparkes Oval with other runs at Penrith Lakes, Werrington Lakes Reserve, Whalan Reserve, Port Macquarie, East Richmond, Nepean River, Kingscliff, Hervey Bay and Lawson.

Chloe and Lyn both achieved a 25 run milestone.

Chloe completed her first Northparkes Oval run on the weekend and has completed most of her runs in the Canberra region.

Northparkes Oval is Lyn's home parkrun and has completed all 25 runs at Northparkes.

Lyn has achieved PBs seven times since beginning with parkrun in November 2022.

Lyn has also taken on volunteering with marshaling.

Northparkes Oval parkrun wouldn't be possible without their fabulous volunteers.

The 200th event volunteers were Sonia, Jasper, Dan, Sharon, Tim, Neil and Vicki.

If you would like to volunteer at a future Northparkes Oval parkrun contact the Northparkes Oval parkrun Facebook page.