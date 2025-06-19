Ten Holy Family School athletes represented the Wilcannia/Forbes Diocese at Polding Cross Country held at the Sydney Equestrian Centre.

All students ran their hardest with three earning a spot on the podium.

Nate Calabro placed first in the 11 years boys in a time of 11.42 minutes.

Nate was closely followed by Arlo Cassidy who placed second in the 11 years boys with a time of 11.50 minutes.

At the finish line both Nate and Arlo were proud of each other's efforts acknowledging their achievements with a hug.

In the 8/9 years boys Emrys Cassidy ran his best to place second with a time of 7.55 minutes.

Nate, Arlo and Emrys will now compete at the NSWPSSA Cross Country Championships on 23 July in Sydney against public and independent school students.

If the boys place within the top six of their age group they will then be selected to represent NSW in the School Sport Australia Cross Country Championships at the Gold Coast in September.

We wish the boys the best of luck competing in Sydney.