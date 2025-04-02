Three talented athletes are headed to Perth this week to compete in the 2025 Australian Athletics Championships.

From 4 to 13 April at the Western Australia Athletics Stadium some of the best track and field athletes in the country from 13 to 20 years old will be competing.

Among them will be Parkes and Trundle athletes Toby Morgan, Vashti Williams and Ryker Moore who represent Parkes Little Athletics.

Toby will be competing in multiple events including 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m at the championships.

This young athlete is looking forward to meeting up with friends and having the opportunity to break his 100m National record.

"I hope to run the 100m without my shoe falling off which is what happened to me at Nationals last year and I'd also love to bring home a medal," Toby said.

Toby has been preparing for nationals by training at the track in Parkes, at home on his farm and with his javelin coach in Trundle.

"I also watch videos to try and learn better techniques and how to run faster."

This season, Toby broke the 100m record and set the Australian javelin record for his para classification at the NSW State Championships in Sydney in March.

Among these achievements this season Toby is also proud that he has qualified for the Australian Athletics Championships and has been selected into the NSW Squad for the Australian Little Athletics Championships in Adelaide which will be held later this month.

Toby is one of two para U13 athletes who will be representing NSW in Adelaide.

His favourite events to compete in are the 800m and 100m with his biggest inspiration being 16 year old 200m and 100m runner Gout Gout.

At the age of 16 Gout Gout broke the U18 200m Australian record which was set in 1968.

"This time ranked his as the second-fastest U18 performance of all time in the world," Toby added.

Vashti is excited about catching a plane, going to Western Australia and competing in nationals all for the very first time.

Vashti will be competing in javelin at nationals which is her favourite event.

"I am really excited for the experience of competing at such a high level, a whole new stadium and wearing the NSW uniform," Vashti said.

Vashti has prepared for nationals by training with Mr Leonard in Trundle after school.

"I may not always be training for javelin but I am working on other areas of myself for my throwing."

Through the Western Region Academy of Sport (WRAS), Vashti is also training once a week at the gym at the Parkes PCYC.

"Doing fitness training helps with my strength to throw a javelin."

Vashti's major achievement this season was placing third at school state championships where she threw a PB, placing third at All Schools throwing another PB and recently placing fourth at NSW Junior Championships.

"These have all led up to my proudest achievement all season which is qualifying for the 2025 Australian Junior Championships at Perth," she said.

"This season has really opened my mind that I can achieve high if I believe so."

Heading to nationals, Vashti looks up to Olympian javelin thrower Cameron McEntyre.

"I have had the opportunity to be coached by Cameron and really loved his personality, along with what an amazing thrower he is.

"I also had the chance to see McEntyre compete in the Sydney Track Classic which was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me," Vashti added.

Ryker Moore will also be competing in his favourite event at nationals this year which is the 400m sprint.

"I'm looking forward to competing in my event as I really enjoy athletics," Ryker said.

At the championships Ryker hopes to improve his PB as he has been training three times a week in Parkes or Dubbo and also trains for core strength.

For this season Ryker is proud of himself for qualifying for All Schools Nationals in Brisbane last year and the Australian Athletics Championships this year.

The talented Parkes athlete admires a lot of athletes in athletics at the moment.

"There are a lot of people getting amazing results in Australia at the moment in athletics," Ryker added.

We wish Toby, Vashti and Ryker all the best in Perth and can't wait to hear all about their results and the amazing experience.