PARKES BOWLS

By COL MILLER

Thursday social bowls

Eight bowlers turned up to have a social game in the cool conditions with dark clouds and showers threating.

Saturday social bowls

We had 20 bowlers, a great number considering we had 12 bowlers playing at Dubbo along with supporters.

Rink 3 Noel Johnstone, Lil Thompson and Maureen Miller had a narrow win over George Bradley, Bob Freeman and Ethan Lacey 17 to 13.

Rink 4 Mal Porter and Col Miller had a good win over Tommy Davis and Brad Parker 28 to 10.

Rink 5 Col Hayward and Geoff Freeman came home to strong for Rob Irving and Mick Simpson 18 to 15.

Rink 6 Rob Lacey, Martin Tighe and Jo Simpson had a win over Bernie Mitchell, Mick Valentine and Col Mudie.

The teams that travelled to Dubbo last Saturday had a tough day.

Darryl McKellar, Gary McPhee and Brett Frame went down to Mudgee.

Guy Ellery, Mark Dwyer and Mark Fitzalan had two wins and returned to Dubbo on Sunday but went down to Mudgee.

The other team of Rod Ford, Nat Hancock and Tony Riordan went down to Gilgandra.

The women’s team of Marja Iffland, Cherie Frame and Elizabeth Byrne went down to Dubbo City.

Well done to all these players and what a great effort.

We had two games of Men’s Major Singles on Tuesday which represented the start of the competition.

Game one Bruce Orr played Brian Townsend.

Bruce started off well and had a lead of 13 to 5.

The number 13 must have been Bruce’s Achilles' heel as he was stuck on it for 8 ends allowing Brian to take control of the game to win 25 to 15.

The second game was between Geoff Smith and Rob Irving.

This was a struggle from start to finish with Rob winning 25 to 24. Thanks to Col Mudie marking.

Do not forget our presentation night on 30 August.

The lucky rink is $110 this Thursday and the members badge draw if $2400 this Friday, and being the last Friday of the month there will be extra meat trays and vouchers to win.

See you as the club.