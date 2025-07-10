Parkes athletes have received some of the top honous at the Western Region Academy of Sport's (WRAS) annual presentation evening in Bathurst.

Our squash superstar Henry Kross who was part of the Future Stars program was announced as the Future Stars Athlete of the Year and 2025 WRAS Athlete of the Year runner-up.

"Receiving the WRAS award was exciting and really surprising," he said.

"It was my first year being part of the WRAS Future Stars program, so to be nominated was a shock, and to be runner up amongst so much talent was amazing."

In the time he was part of the program Henry has had some impressive achievements including winning the U15 National Junior Squash Championships at Australian Juniors and finishing second in the U17 Australian Junior Squash Open which is a World Squash Federation Sanctioned event.

Henry was also named in the Australian Junior Men's National Squash Talent Squad which supports players with the potential to represent Australia in the next three years in the Team Event at the World Squash Junior Championships.

Last week Henry competed at the NSW CHS Championships becoming the first athlete to claim the U15 championship three times.

Henry was then selected to represent NSW CHS in Cains later in the year where he hopes to gain another Australian selected.

Henry will be NSW's number one player alongside Parkes High School student Max Jones who will be NSW's number two.

Lochie Jones was also selected in the team as their number five ranked player.

It has been a year of new competition for the squash athlete moving up to a new age group.

"I've moved up to under 17's. It's really challenging playing people I'm not used to and being one of the youngest can be tough as my opponents have more experience and are quite physical."

Henry will be up against the best under 17 squash athletes in the state from 18 to 20 July as he is off to the NSW Championships.

"I'm training hard to prepare to hopefully get selected in the NSW Bluetongues to compete at Ballarat," Henry said.

"I'm also looking to play some men's events on the Satellite Pro Tour."

Henry wasn't the only Parkes athlete to attend and be recognised at the WRAS awards night which celebrated the numerous sporting achievements over the past 12 months of the graduating athletes from the 2024/25 WRAS programs.

Elly Thornberry who was part of the WRAS hockey squad was named as Joint Hockey Athlete of the Year and was awarded one of six Strength and Conditioning awards which recognises athletes who demonstrated outstanding dedication and improvement to their strength and conditioning training throughout their WRAS program.

Other Parkes athletes who also attended the night was Addison Summerhayes who was part of the hockey squad, and Ryker Moore and Vashti Williams who were both part of the WRAS athletics squad.

These athletes have now graduated from the elite program as National Standard athletes.