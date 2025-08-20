BOXING

Parkes and Forbes are each home to an Australian novice champion after a team of boxing teens threw their names in the ring to compete for a national title.

Riley Pizzi, Ace Hancock and Xavier Ward signed up for the Australian Novice Titles at the Arena Sports Club in Yagoona in May.

The trio are part of a handful of amateur boxers who train at Tommy Ward’s Backyard Boxing in Victoria Street and were eager to challenge themselves.

The two-day tournament was open to novice boxers with 0-7 fights to their name and no Australian title winners were permitted.

Elimination rounds were held on the first night, 16 May, with all three local boxers into the final the next night.

Fifteen-year-old Pizzi entered the 15-17-year-old, 71-75kg division.

He fought in the elimination round and was announced the winner after the fight was stopped by the referee in a technical knockout in the second round.

Pizzi progressed to the final and claimed the middleweight title.

It’s certainly not a sport for the faint hearted, with the teenager pushing through two of his fights with a dislocated finger.

“Riley had to do a day’s work to get there,” Tommy Ward said.

Pizzi said it was all pretty exciting despite feeling nervous before stepping into the ring.

“I was a bit in my head… I was a bit sore [afterwards] but it was a good experience,” he said.

He started boxing almost three years ago and has had seven fights over the last 18 months, most of them for titles.

Prior to May Pizzi walked away with a silver at the Oceania Titles and a silver at another Australian tournament.

He also plays rugby and rugby league.

As a fan of Rocky movies growing up, Pizzi said he always liked boxing as a kid.

Then a boxer came to Peak Hill at the end of Covid for a few sparring sessions, which ultimately led to him picking up the gloves.

It’s the fights and the atmosphere that keeps bringing Pizzi back.

“I love the way it brings people together and how it makes you feel better about yourself,” he said.

Hancock, who comes from Forbes, is 14 and won his 48-51kg division.

He ended up breaking a finger in the second round of the final and still went on to win his national title.

“I didn’t really feel it until towards the end, then I had to push through,” Hancock said.

“It was very nerve-racking, seeing all the fights before me, and they were good fights.

“It was a hard fight but a good experience.

“I’m pretty proud, I fought pretty sloppy because I got crook three weeks before and I didn’t prepare enough.”

Hancock had three fights in his first six months in the sport - he's now been boxing for about nine.

He couldn’t pinpoint a reason why he started, just that he wanted to give it a go.

“I love the people and that it’s just you and them,” he said.

“You can’t blame anyone else if you mess up.”

Hancock also plays rugby league and touch football.

As his name would suggest, 14-year-old Xavier Ward is a member of the familiar boxing family from Parkes, and Tommy’s grandson.

He fought in the 78-81kg division for his age group at the novice titles.

The most inexperienced of them all, Ward headed into this tournament with just one fight behind him which he won and was local, being the Boxing in Parkes night at the Parkes Leagues Club on 22 March.

He's been boxing since he could walk, following in his father's and grandfather's footsteps, and has been officially competing and training for close to 10 months now.

"[The novice titles] were tough, I've learnt to not take a punch for granted and don't let them have free hits," Ward said.

Though he didn't come away with a win, he said the best moment of his second time in the ring was seeing his pop in the corner, "there to guide me".

"I love how much you learn," Ward said of the sport in general.